Dreary as hell weather like what we’ve got rn calls for curling up in bed with sick-ass horror like Stan’s new series FROM.

It’s brought to us by the same folks who brought us the iconically weird and addictive noughties series Lost.

The brand spanking new sci-fi horror series just landed on Stan and it’s gonna be your next big mystery obsession!

It’s about a small town that’s under threat by terrifying creatures who live in the nearby forest and come out at night to scare the locals (of fkn course they do).

Suss the trailer below:

The series stars Harold Perrineau (Lost), Eion Bailey Band of Brothers) plays Jim Matthews, Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace), Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He (The Good Doctor), Chloe Van Landschoot, Shaun Majumder, Corteon Moore (Utopia Falls), Pegah Ghafoori, David Alpay (Castle Rock), Elizabeth Saunders (Clarice), Elizabeth Moy and Avery Konrad.

And how’s this for a bloody accolade: horror legend Stephen King himself called the series “believable and scary as hell,” which has the be the best review imaginable.

All 10 episodes are now streaming on Stan so cancel your plans for the week ahead and dive on in!