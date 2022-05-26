Attention, true crime watchers: local streaming hero Stan is dropping a brand-new doco about one of Australia’s most fascinating cases — the Frankston serial killer.

Revealed: No Mercy, No Remorse drops on June 23 on the streaming service and follows the 1993 investigation that ultimately led to the arrest of Paula Denyer.

Local residents in Melbourne’s southeast were left terrified after a string of murders across a seven-week period in 1993, with the crimes soon attributed to the nameless, faceless “Frankston serial killer”.

18-year-old Elizabeth Stevens, 22-year-old Deborah Fream, and 17-year-old Natalie Russell were all attacked while walking in the local area and found dead having suffered horrific injuries.

Victoria Police’s investigation led them to Denyer, then identifying as male and known as Paul Denyer. The police interrogation of Denyer, in which over 1500 questions led to a confession, is held up as a masterclass in police interviewing to this day.

Stan’s doco on the Frankston serial killer includes police tapes from Denyer’s confession and features several of the detectives who worked tirelessly to get this cold-blooded murderer off the streets of the tight-knit area.

The show also features reporting by The Age‘s veteran crime reporter John Silvester. It’s the latest Revealed title after the critically acclaimed documentary Revealed: Amongst Us – Neo Nazi Australia premiered in March.

You can catch the full trailer for Revealed: No Mercy, No Remorse below and tune in from June 23 only on Stan.