CONTENT WARNING: This story makes reference to multiple instances of murder.

Netflix is dropping another true crime doco, this time focused on serial killer John Wayne Gacy aka “The Killer Crown”. Yep, it’s just as creepy as it sounds.

The doco is called Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes.

It’s a sort-of sequel to Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes which was released in 2019. Both documentaries were directed by Joe Berlinger, who was also involved in Netflix’s Jeffrey Epstein doco.

John Wayne Gacy was one of America’s most notorious serial killers. He murdered at least 33 teen boys and young men in the 1970s. And he became known as “The Killer Clown” because he would often perform as a clown at birthday parties and hospitals.

Gacy buried many of his victims in the crawl space of his house in Chicago. Yep, very very very creepy and upsetting stuff.

The new Netflix doco will feature never-before-heard audio of Gacy. It’ll primarily focus on the convos between John Wayne Gacy and his defence team.

“Thanks to 60 hours of unearthed audio between Gacy and his defence team, we have fresh perspective on the narcissistic mindset of the murderer and a deeper understanding of how he operated for so long with impunity,” Netflix said in a statement.

According to Netflix the series will be three episodes long and feature “gut-wrenching” testimony from one of John Wayne Gacy’s survivors.

It also points out that John Wayne Gacy was a well-known member of the Chicago community where he lived. In the show description Netflix described him as “an aspiring politician [and] beloved local contractor”.

The fact that he was such a public figure have led many people to ask how he got away with his crimes for so long.

Director Joe Berlinger chatted to Entertainment Weekly about the show.

“Just because somebody looks and acts a certain way, doesn’t mean you should trust them,” he said, pointing to Gacy’s involvement in the Democratic Party and local community.

“He was the neighborhood guy who threw all the parties. So, to me, that’s a very important lesson to give the next generation.”

Joe Berlinger also said he wanted to focus on the fact that many of John Wayne Gacy’s victims were young, gay men.

“For years, he got away with murder because of the prevailing attitudes towards LGBTQ kids,” he said.

“The prevailing attitudes towards that community allowed Gacy to flourish.”

In the trailer, John Wayne Gacy can be heard calling himself a “power person”.

“What I tell you is what I know as fact,” the voiceover said.

“I’m a power person. I enjoy power.

“Nobody else had the guts to pull off what I pulled off.”

Some proper creepy shit there for all you true-crime fanatics. You can watch the full doco trailer below:

Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes will land on Netflix on April 20.