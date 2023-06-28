Macca’s Has Dropped Its Winter Menu W/ A Delicious New Burger & God Bless Those Golden Arches

Tired of ordering the same old Quarter Pounder or nuggies at McDonald’s? Well, don’t fret ‘cos the fast food joint has dropped its winter menu, adding two new items to keep your palate excited.

If you’re someone who froths over a saucy burger or craves a PHAT sweet treat, this Macca’s menu drop is definitely for you.

In the winter menu, fans of the golden arches can expect a “never-before-seen” burger alongside a new dessert and two returning Macca’s faves.

Kicking off with the new burger, Macca’s will be introducing the Spicy Sticky BBQ Angus. For someone who prefers nuggets over burgers, this sounds McFucking delish.

The new savoury treat will have a 100 per cent Aussie Angus beef patty, Aussie jack cheese, bacon, tomatoes, spicy sticky BBQ sauce and McChicken sauce. It sounds sweet, tangy and super yum yum piggy bum — as some might say.

Image source: McDonald’s Australia

As for dessert, sweet-toothed girlies (or anyone) can look forward to the Raspberry and Custard Pie McFlurry. Of course, with the new McFlurry flavour, this means the Raspberry and Custard Pie will be making a return to the Macca’s rotation.

If you need to jog your memory on that delectable treat, Macca’s describes it as a “crispy, golden pastry filled with creamy custard and delicious raspberry sauce.”

Image source: McDonald’s Australia

The Mozzarella Sticks with Tomato Chilli Jam will be returning with the new items, in case you just wanted an itty bitty treat for your late-night Macca’s runs.

The Classic Angus and the BBQ Bacon Angus are also part of the winter menu, but those are already available to purchase at the fast food restaurant.

Macca’s winter menu items are set to hit stores July 5 and will be available on both the MyMacca’s app and McDelivery. Grab them ASAP as they’ll only be around for a limited time

READ MORE The VIC TikToker Who Went Viral For Her Subway Order Has Improved Upon Her Famous Recipe

Although I’m quite impressed with the new burger and dessert, I’m still disappointed that we don’t get the Grimace Birthday Shake. IYKYK.

For now, I’ll enjoy my McFrappés before Grimace takes over Australia.