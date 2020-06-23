Get ready to dig up those couch cushion pennies, chuck on a hoodie and announce an emergency Macca’s run in the group chat, ’cause the banana caramel pie has made its way to the menu. (Yep, the blessed banana caramel pie, on its own, sans the McFlurry element.)

Earlier this month, Macca’s dropped the Banana Caramel Pie McFlurry, and, judging by its success, it seems as though the caramel pie has been promoted as its own item.

The cheeky pie, promising their “famous crispy pie pastry filled with delicious banana custard and toffee-flavoured caramel sauce”, made a rather understated entrance onto the Macca’s roster, as reported by Taste.com.au, but it’s now in stores nationwide. You can bless your tastebuds with this bad boy for a mere $1.50.

The pie joins a long list of additions to the Macca’s menu in recent times, including the cheesy range this month (feat. two new burgers and the return of the Mozzarella Sticks).

(Speaking of apple pies, my colleague attempted to make a bootleg Macca’s apple pie using a Kmart sausage roll maker… and – spoiler alert – bloody nailed it. If we can do it, you can do it, too, pal. DIY apple pies for all.)