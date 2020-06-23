Nestlé has announced today it will change the name of Redskins and Chicos in the Allen’s Lollies range, after recognising and accepting that the names are wildly unacceptable in the modern age.

In a statement made on June 23, parent company Nestlé announced it will be changing the names of the long-standing Allen’s lollies. The statement said the names are not in line with the wider company’s values and will be “moving quickly” to make these changes.

“These names have overtones which are out of step with Nestlé’s values, which are rooted in respect,” the statement read.

“This decision acknowledges the need to ensure that nothing we do marginalises our friends, neighbours and colleagues.”

Nestlé also confirms that new names for the Allen’s lollies have not yet been locked in, but will be working hard to get them changed as soon as possible.

The announcement has had some people looking to other brands and companies that also use problematic and offensive names, namely the NFL team from Washington D.C. (who were founded as the ‘Boston Braves’), while some are calling for an overhaul of the lollies themselves while Nestlé’s at it.

Step one: change the name of Redskins to something not racist. Step two: change the production of Redskins to make sure all of them are nice and chewy — not like those rock hard ones that feel like they're going to break your teeth. https://t.co/4quwM056Qr — Shaun Crowe (@shauncrowe) June 23, 2020

I don’t know what Chichos are but I nominate Red Skins be renamed ‘Cavity Bites’. — Claire Connelly (@_ClaireConnelly) June 23, 2020

Chichos are chocolate-flavoured jelly babies and I think they should be renamed “chocolate-flavoured jelly babies” — Calla Wahlquist (@callapilla) June 23, 2020

If one thing’s for sure, I certainly hope the re-naming isn’t left up to the public. Lord knows we don’t need a repeat of the Boaty McBoatface debacle again.

I look forward to consuming the new Nestle McNestleface bar — Mr Potato S Thompson Head (@deluded_jim) June 23, 2020

We’ll keep you updated on what names the classic Allen’s treats are set to be given. Best to leave that to the experts, I reckon.