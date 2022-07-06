Macca’s has only gone and done it, hasn’t it. The glorious golden arches have gifted us with not one but two delicious new sweeties on the menu and they’re both based on one mouthwatering dessert — the crème brulée. Hope you’re sitting down because this might just put you on your ass.

The fast-food kings have developed a crème brulée flavoured hot pie AND a creamy cold McFlurry. It really gives us the best of both worlds, doesn’t it?

For the crème brulée pie, crème custard and burnt caramel bits are entombed in that classic crumbly pastry pocket we know and love. Meanwhile, the new McFlurry has all the best bits of the pie crunched up and swirled through Macca’s vanillary soft-serve ice cream, topped with a drizzle of warm caramel topping. Sounds like absolute heaven.

These yummy scrummy treats are hitting menus across Australia from Wednesday July 6 and will only be around for a limited time. So move quickly if you want in on this dreamy winter treat.

The crème brulée pie will set you back $3 a pop while the limited edition McFlurry is a tidy $5.45.

If sweet treats are not your bag, you might be pleased to know that Macca’s has brought the Mighty Angus back onto menus too.

The mouthwatering burgie filled with two Angus beef patties, bacon, cheese, red onion, chunky tomato relish and McChicken sauce nestled in a warm bun has returned after a bit of time away. And if you’re into a gooey side, the Mozzarella Sticks with tomato relish dippy sauce is back as well.

“Our winter menu includes the iconic Mighty Angus, one of our customers’ most requested items, a brand-new range of desserts featuring Crème Brulée flavours, and Mozzarella Sticks for the snack lovers,” said Macca’s marketing director Tim Kenward.

“These items offer delicious flavour combinations for every Aussie winter moment, whether it be a night in with family or a gathering with friends.”

Now if you’ll need me, I’m already sitting in the drive thru line.