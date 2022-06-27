The saucy minxes over at the McDonald’s sauce labs have whipped up some sexy new dips for us to drench our nuggets in. Will I be slurping them straight from the tub after a huge night on the town? That’s between me and God (Grimace).

The two new flavours hitting Macca’s stores for a limited time are Cajun Sauce and Szechuan Sauce. According to Macca’s there are actually two more flavours coming out soon, but they remain a mystery.

Cajun sauce is like a sweet honey and Dijon mustard blend that was once available back in the hellish medieval year of 2020. It sold out pretty fkn fast, so Macca’s has decided it’s time for mere mortals to relish in it once more.

Szechuan sauce on the other hand kind of has a gingery, garlic, soy sauce taste to it. It was available in 1998 to promote the release of Mulan, then became available again for a brief stint after Rick & Morty turned it into a meme in 2017.

Lovers of the rare sauces will have between July 6 and July 19 to get their greasy little fingers on these dips. But hey, if you miss out on these sumptuous nugget coatings, Macca’s is promising more sauce in the future.

In fact, Macca’s is playing a game on its socials called Sauce Questers. It’s basically an odd little digital scavenger hunt where the main prize is knowledge of the next sauce release and the chance to win a fuckload of it.

You’d never have to worry about Macca’s forgetting your sauce ever again. Now that’s a prize worth fighting for.

“We know how much Macca’s fans love our Chicken McNuggets and sauces and we can’t wait to release a limited stock of some of our highly requested sauces like Szechuan and Cajun sauces,” said McDonald’s marketing director Tim Kenward in a press release.

“Keep an eye on Macca’s socials for your first clue.”

I for one will be devouring each and every sauce that Macca’s comes out with. Every nugget I consume deserves to be coated in something top-tier. There are only so many times I can keep having Sweet & Sour, Aioli and Tomato on rotation. It’s time to diversify my dips.