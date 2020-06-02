If you’re like me you’re still very much leaning in to all treats all the time, you’ll be delighted to know that the Macca’s menu is bringing in a new McFlurry flav from tomorrow. Yep, the brand new Banana Caramel Pie McFlurry is landing in stores from June 3, in all it’s caramelly, banana-y, crunchy pie glory.

Much like the Apple Pie McFlurry which was pretty much favourite cooker snack, the Banana Caramel Pie McFlurry is said to have chunks of the classic McD’s pie pastry with globs of banana and caramel filling, and swirls of hot caramel fudge.

Hell, I don’t even like bananas and this sounds good. What the shit.

As reported by Taste.com.au, Macca’s new Narnie McFlurry will be only available for delivery on UberEats from June 3 until June 10, and then from June 11 it’ll be on the main menu in all stores across the country. I’m not sure if this one will be here for a good time and not a long time, but we’ll let you know if it’s hanging around for the long haul.

Now I won’t be replacing every meal for this Banana Caramel Pie McFlurry (because of aforementioned reasons) but hey, don’t let me stop you. Shovel some of the banana-caramelly crispy pie ice cream goodness into your facehole and let me know how it is, because I have no doubt it’s pretty delish.

I’ll just be going back to my apple pie sundaes until they bring back that mega munchies snack.