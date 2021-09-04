This TikToker just bought a pasta and noodle making machine that turns matcha, root beer and more into pasta, and my Nonna is kicking in her bloody grave.

In a video that has over 2.6m views, TikToker Safiya Nygaard (@safiyany) admits she “did something bad and bought a custom pasta making machine where you can add whatever liquid you want in to make custom pasta”.

And what did she do with this gift from the culinary gods? Well, make some of the most un-Italian pasta dishes known to Italian-kind. We’re talking using strawberry milk to make strawberry shortcake pasta, matcha to make a “green caffeinated pasta”, and root beer for a root beer float pasta.

Some of the comments suggestions are even more chaotic. Pasta made out of Alfredo sauce? Pickle pasta? Pumpkin spice pasta? These people were too busy thinking if they could that they didn’t stop to think if they should.

Where to find TikTok’s favourite cooking machine that turns liquids into flavoured pasta

Hate to break it to you but these pasta machines aren’t cheap. The pasta machine referenced in the video—the Razzari—is about $199 on Innovations and a similar model by Hamilton Beach is available on Amazon for just over $200 ($114.28 + $94.09 shipping costs).

Automatic Pasta and Noodle Maker, $199 on Innovations.

Hamilton Beach Electric Pasta and Noodle Maker, White, $114.28 on Amazon.

How to make your own flavoured pasta

First, choose what type of pasta you want the machine to make—fettuccine, lasagne sheets, etc.

Once you’ve decided on that, add flour inside the machine and close the lid. Select a function (noodle, pasta, quick pasta, etc) and add as much of your beverage of choice the machine recommends.

Press “ON/OFF” and slowly add water inside as your carb baby comes forth into the world.

P.S. if you want to make pasta out of something solid, you should still add some flour and water together to the mix.

Once you’ve finished making your pasta, boil it like normal then add your own concoctions of sauces and “toppings”.

For Safiya’s strawberry shortcake pasta, that includes slices of fresh strawberries and cream. For pasta made out of pumpkin, you might want to include olive oil, pumpkin seeds, pine nuts and spinach leaves.

Between this bad boy and TikTok’s infinite catalogue of other pasta recipes—pasta chips, honeycomb pasta, strawberry feta pasta and baked feta pasta—I’m gonna come out of this lockdown literally rolling out the door.