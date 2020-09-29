The weather’s getting warmer and we’re kinda allowed to go outside now, which means summer is approaching. And with it, the big trend drink of Australian summer 2020-21: Alcoholic seltzer. In fact, the boozy fizz is already proving so popular that Dan Murphy’s is taking the unusual step of offering pre-orders on the soon-to-arrive US giant White Claw. It’s coming, folks. It’s real, and it’s almost here.

Dan Murphy’s website has reportedly seen such a massive upswing in interest for the impending White Claw arrival that the national bottle-o chain has taken the rather unusual step of announcing that pre-orders will commence next Monday. That gives thirsty punters a fighting chance of sampling the very first batch of White Claw commercially available in Australia.

And it’s being done with good reason too. Interest in White Claw has been fairly overwhelming, which isn’t an exaggerating. According to data passed on by Dan Murphy’s, the amount of searches for White Claw on the Dan Murphy’s website has increased by a staggering 798% across the past two weeks.

The pre-order announcement also makes Dan Murphy’s the only retailer in Australia to be offering this sorta thing ahead of the White Claw Australian launch on October 12th.

The window for pre-orders opens from this coming Monday, October 5th, at 9am AEDT, and will remain open until 11:59pm AEDT on October 11th. From the 12th onwards, punters will be able to obtain their precious Claws either through in-store pickup or contactless delivery.

White Claw in Australia will be available in lime, ruby grapefruit (best one tbh), and mango flavours. It’ll be shipped in four-packs of 330ml cans, with an asking price of $22.90. Dan Murphy’s asserts that if any other retailer comes in cheaper, pre-orders will have the price difference refunded. You truly love to see that.

If you’re keen to get your hands on it, you can head on over to the Dan Murphy’s White Claw pre-order page from next Monday onwards.

It’s a bold, interesting, and certainly very different summer we’re all facing mates. You make the rules. Ain’t no laws when you’re drinking Claws, baby.