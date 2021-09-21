It is happening again, my friends. The summer of seltzer is coming around for another run, and just when we thought we’d hit the heights of the boozy fizzy water, White Claw has gone and announced a brand new flavour for our sunshine-soaked seshes. Watermelon – the absolute essence of summer itself – is the new flav landing next month.

The new watermelon White Claw flavour will join the current can catalogue at bottle shops from October, so nudge across the tins of lime, mango, pink grapefruit and my beloved short-lived fave black cherry, and make some room in the fridge for this newcomer.

I haven’t had the chance to even try the new watermelon flavour just yet, but I can only bet it’ll taste like a naughty adult version of that first bite of a watermelon straight out of the fridge on a day when it feels like a fucking oven outside and you’re all crunchy from salt water.

Like that, but also flirting dangerously with the prospect of winding up as messy as the act of shoving a juicy fruit into your chunthole on a stinking hot summer’s day.

The new flavs of hoon juice are set to hit your local Dan Murphy’s and BWS from October 4, and will set you back $22 for a four-pack of the iconic tinnies. From November, you’ll be able to find the new watermelon White Claw in any good bottle shop and your fave bars. It’s all coming through just in time for the weather to heat up, picnics to happen, BBQs to start firing, and eskies to be dragged out of back sheds.

Here we bloody go, mates, the law of the Claw is being enforced once again, and the balance of the spicy water universe is being restored. Feels good, feels right.