Do you live in Melbourne and want to find out which shops, parks or mates’ places are within a 5 km radius of your own home? There’s an app for that. Or more specifically, a website.

The website KM From Home is a super easy way to plan for the Stage 4 restrictions which have just been introduced in Melbourne.

It was originally built in response to the Irish government’s limit on movement back in March. However very quickly, people in France, Spain, South Africa and more countries started using the site as more and more governments implemented these kinds of restrictions.

Compared to the rest of the world, Australia’s had it pretty good in terms of restrictions (and confirmed COVID-19 cases) right up until now, hence why Melbourne has now entered Stage 4 lockdown.

Since Sunday’s announcement, the website’s creator, Dave Bolger, has noted that over 80,000 Aussies (likely Melburnians) have flocked to the website within just a few hours.

Spike in traffic to https://t.co/M3Pmdd1KfD in past couple of hours. pic.twitter.com/0lcQchYvGL — Dave Bolger (@davebolger) August 2, 2020

Because of its overseas origins, the website’s name is slightly confusing. Yes, the URL says 2kmfromhome.com, but the site’s name is now KM From Home and the functionality for Melburnians is there, which is all that matters.

Besides, you can change the distance to pretty much whatever you want.

Obviously, the usual restrictions still apply with in the 5 km radius, too. You can’t have a gatho just because your mates live around the corner – that’s missing the whole point of the lockdown in the first place.

But if you need to check places to buy essentials or where to exercise in public, this is your best bet to not get busted as well as, you know, doing your bit for public health.