A string of “modest changes” are coming to Melbourne in time for the weekend, Premier Dan Andrews has revealed in Thursday’s daily press conference, with a focus on expanding social interactions outdoors. What does that mean? Picnics are on from this weekend.

To mark the state hitting its target of 70% of COVID vaccine first doses given to Victorians, the state government has announced that a few restrictions will be eased from 11.59pm Friday night for people in Metro Melbourne and Ballarat (who are also under stricter conditions than the rest of regional VIC.)

Outdoor social interaction joins the list of reasons to leave the house in the state’s lockdown, but it depends on where you’re at with your jabs.

One person can meet another person not from their household for a walk, picnic, or another outdoor activity for up to four hours. For those who are fully vaccinated, up to five (5) adults from two households can gather outside for the same reasons.

So if your group chat has been successful in its gentle bullying over the last few months, you’ll be able to pop down the park and have a sit with four mates this weekend.

Restrictions around exercising outdoors are also easing, with Melburnians allowed out for four hours a day instead of two. Outdoor gyms are allowed to be used again, and skate parks will reopen too. And those of us itching to get to see our personal trainers, you can now have sessions with one other person as well as your PT.

The five kilometre radius for shopping, exercise, and seeing others will also be bumped out to 10km, so time to see where your overlap is with mates who live within that extended radius.

Inspections for real estate can start again as part of the Melbourne restriction changes, but by appointment only. Real estate agents have to stay outdoors during the inspection, and only people from a single household are allowed to inspect properties together.

Though it might not be a full return to live music just yet, up to five people will be allowed in entertainment venues or indoor recreational facilities to broadcast a performance, class, or concert – so get ready for more live-streamed gigs and gym classes, I guess.

Out in regional Victoria, gyms and indoor / outdoor pools will reopen with density limits, and swimming lessons can resume. Tour buses can also start again with up to 10 people, just in time for spring time winery seshes.

All adult Aussies (yep, even those of us under 40) are currently able to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Click here to see which clinics are offering it, and talk to a doctor for more info.

The best vaccine is the first one you can get, and that’ll be our ticket out of this mess.