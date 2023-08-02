Timothée Chalamet Is Having A Garden Gnome Summer And We’re Here For It

This latest sartorial season many have tried to capture the look of the moment but plenty have failed. MSCHF’s Big Red Boots tried to stomp into popularity but quickly became a laughing stock. And now the humble pedal pusher is threatening to come sashaying back into our wardrobes but is being met with decided backlash.

However, Timothée Chalamet stepped out in New York City yesterday wearing a hat so divisive it might just be the fashion statement we’ve all been searching for.

The 27-year-old was walking the streets with a hat atop his dome that can only be described as garden gnome fabulosity and quite frankly we’re here for it.

Timothée Chalamet presents a conceptually challenging hat. https://t.co/EAGwA5pmpW — The Cut (@TheCut) July 27, 2023

Eagle-eyed fashion enthusiasts have noted that the silly little hat is actually an accessory from Dior Homme’s spring 2024 collection, darling.

Upon closer inspection it feels very year 10 home economics project resplendent with layers of textured material that culminates in a pointed cone tip. The main feature is the floral corsage pinned to the front which screams ‘my assignment is due tomorrow and I haven’t started’.

Elsewhere in the look Timmy has pulled together a casual Canadian tuxedo washed denim on denim vibe that harks back to the boy bands of yesteryear. It’s referential and it’s giving us a deep and unbridled urge to listen to the entire Backstreet Boys back catalogue.

The entire look could be a nod to his quirky personality or it may be a purposefully ploy to drum up some press for his hotly anticipated turn as Willy Wonka. The recent trailer was met with guffaws from the peanut gallery so perhaps publicity is working overtime to get back in the public’s good graces.

While many will baulk at the gaudy display of kitschiness there’s something to be said about a fella who’s willing to walk outside the lines of style standards.

This is a space Timmy is comfortable exploring with his past red carpet moments proving that fashion can be fun for everyone. Lest we forget his red halter neck ensemble at the 2022 Venice Film Festival or his bejewelled harness at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.

Image: Photo by Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images.

Recently the Call Me By Your Name actor has dipped his toe into Adam Sandler-core with great success. He really can do it all.

We caught up with the Manhattan native who found himself casually playing basketball with Adam Sandler and Timothée Chalamet to chat about the Sandman’s trash talk and Timmy’s shooting form: https://t.co/GxB2o4223Z pic.twitter.com/3bsSHRO50e — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) July 28, 2023

So now as the Dune star enters his garden gnome era we wholeheartedly support his foray into alternative fashion. When big stars like Timothée Chalamet broaden the boundaries of style, it opens up a safe space for everyone else to explore. And now if you’ll excuse us we’re off to plant some freesias at nan’s house in the hopes this garden gnome will pop in to say hi.