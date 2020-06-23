Ruby Rose and Crocs have joined forces to create a new pair clogs for Pride month, and, um, well, how do I put it? They’re, ah, certainly very interesting.

Because we love a balanced argument, let’s start with the positives, shall we?

The “Just Love” croc, designed by Rose, is a “Classic Bae Clog”, which is apparently rather roomy and comfy (my feet haven’t had the pleasure of sporting a Croc before, so I cannot confirm nor deny). There’s also a marbled design that’s unique to each shoe, and the terms “pride” and “just love” appear on the laces and the rear, respectively. How nice.

Phew. Glad we got that out of the way.

Now, to its appearance… As Drag Race’s Tatianna would declare, “Choices.”

Nothing says pride like donning a pair of crocs that are offensive to the eye.

I’m not saying this is the worst pride collab that’s been released this month, but I’m also not not saying this is the worst pride collab that’s been released this month, if you get what I mean.

this is outright homophobia pic.twitter.com/pGE6LWPeyq — chloe sargeant (@chlosarge) June 23, 2020

Although Crocs stated that they “made a donation” to GLAAD, it appears as though an LGBTQIA+ charity won’t be receiving a portion of each sale. So you could probably just save your $90, or donate directly to LGBTQIA+ causes, hey.