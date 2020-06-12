Do you ever go about your day, tapping away in mundane spreadsheet after mundane spreadsheet, wishing that things were just a little more colourful? A tad more flamboyant? A smidge more gay? Same. All the time. If you agree with me on the above sentiments, then let’s bask in the glory of this subsequent Google Sheets pride hack together.

Unbeknownst to many of us, it’s super bloody easy to turn the columns of your spreadsheets into a colourful visual orgasm. It’s been doing the rounds online since music guru Nic Kelly shared the beautiful trick a couple days ago.

How to infiltrate the system? Simply tap ‘pride’ into the first 5 columns, and the spreadsheets will immediately turn a very bright, very colourful and very homosexual rainbow. Hoorah.

If you’re a Google Sheets user this is a very cute hack ???? #pride pic.twitter.com/OAXfIX00hX — Nic Kelly (@nicwkelly) June 10, 2020

Pride month or not, I think we can all agree that we’re deserved of a little extra colour in our lives. I, for one, now refuse to do any Google Sheets-related work without the virtual rainbow.