It’s finally here: Sony has today unveiled the PlayStation 5, and it’s a shiny new upgrade that has fans stressing about how to afford it. The reactions are already stunning.

First, this is what it looks like. It’s a futuristic piece of tech revealed right at the end of Sony’s PlayStation 5 event this morning, abandoning PlayStation’s traditional black for white. It’ll come in two version – the normal console and a ‘Digital Edition’ – and will be accompanied by a 3D camera.

A new 3D audio headset is also being released, as well as a new charging station and HD camera. The whole thing looks pretty bloody schmick, and it’s already making my PS4 look like yesterday’s news.

Fans have been waiting for this since plans for the PS5 – the successor to the PS4, which was released in 2013 – were revealed in April 2019. Then its launch was delayed due to the coronavirus. Now it’s finally here, and fans are reacting *exactly* how you’d expect them to react.

Yo that #PS5 is the wildest shit I have ever seen. All in. — Kurt Margenau (@kurtmargenau) June 11, 2020

Holy shit I LOVE this crazy ass #PS5 design. It's sci-fi as hell. Reminds me of the Nintendo Wii crossed with a building from Minority Report. pic.twitter.com/cpkeCy386f — Brian Altano (@agentbizzle) June 11, 2020

These memes are so undefeated!!! The gaming community is amazing ???????????? #ps5 #xbox pic.twitter.com/x6tuRt0VE4 — Aerial Powers (@aerial_powers23) June 11, 2020

The one thing missing from today’s event was the price. Sony decided not to announce how much the PS5 will cost, but rumours have put it at around US $499 (AU $731). A supposed leak on Amazon’s UK website put it at £599 (AU $1,104).

I hope you either like saving or aren’t too attached to that kidney.

The employee after I self checkout the #PS5 for the price of an avocado ???? pic.twitter.com/qF8y83g90k — ???????????? (@WrestleKliq) June 11, 2020

Let me start my OnlyFans now for this #PS5… pic.twitter.com/MmhbKPFbG7 — ᴋᴇɪꜱʜᴀ ʟᴀɴᴄᴇ ᴠᴇʀꜱᴀᴛɪʟᴇꜱ (@Homieroticisms) June 11, 2020

When they reveal the price for the #PS5 pic.twitter.com/yQOLXAMio6 — RxjSeni (@RxjSeni) June 11, 2020

By the time some of us go get #PS5 money Na PS6 drop ???????? — KALYJAY ???? (@gyaigyimii) June 11, 2020

half my TL is ready to go HERE for this #ps5 pic.twitter.com/PTx0HR2Rwn — in charge of the girls (@AmeriKraut) June 11, 2020

My cheap a— when they announce the #PS5 price. pic.twitter.com/zPqih8yLqN — Robert Flores (@RoFlo) June 11, 2020

Sony hasn’t given any indication as to when it will reveal the price, but the console is slating for sale by the “holidays 2020”, so we don’t expect the price to be too far off.