Let Better Blow Outs Ensue: You Can Now Customise The Dyson Airwrap To Suit Your Hair Type

It feels like every TikTok girlie under the sun either owns a Dyson Airwrap or is desperately saving to try and get their hands on one — and as one of those girlies, it’s easy to see why. When the brand launched the blowout beauty tool back in 2018, it shot to cult status almost instantly and had people forking out wads of cash. Ofc because it was such a wild success, Dyson released a second iteration that you can customise.

Yep, you read that right. While it still comes at a hefty $899 price tag, it just got a little easier to hand over your hard-earned cash, given you can now customise your styling tool to suit your hair type.

How does the Dyson Airwrap customisation work?

Previously, when you brought any of the Airwraps (long, short etc.), you got a specific set of attachments that came with each and only those attachments. This meant that if you needed an attachment outside of the pre-packaged Airwraps, you had to buy them separately — it also meant that you might end up with some attachments that aren’t exactly suited to your hair type.

With the launch of Dyson’s newer model, that all changed. You can now take a short quiz on the Dyson website that asks you a series of questions about your hair type (length, hold and thickness etc.) before giving you six customised attachments that suit your particular hair type based on your answers to the quiz.

And if you’re a savvy savings girlie, that means you won’t have to fork out more money for additional attachments. Huge win!

You can also score yourself some of the newly released attachments like the Coanda Smoothing Dryer, a two-in-one flyaway tamer and hair-dryer, and the new Wide-Tooth Comb attachment that was designed with curly and coily textures in mind.

Why it might not be a price cut (Black Friday is next week tho, so fingers and toes crossed), it is technically a saving if you can get all the attachments you need from the jump instead of having to purchase them additionally later.

