Dyson Airwraps Are Currently $150 Off In The PayPal Fashion Frenzy Sale So Run, Don’t Walk

Get your wallets ready, fellow sale fiends. Today is the first day of the PayPal Fashion Frenzy sale, which will run until midnight on March 9.

Of course, there’s a buttload of brands and retailers participating in the sale event, but I’ve found the best one yet. Cult vacuum brand Dyson is currently slinging up to $150 off its fan favourites, the Airwrap hair styler and Supersonic hairdryer, when you use a promo code (more deets below).

If you’re on the lookout for a new vacuum or air purifier, those are also being heavily discounted. You’ll be able to save up to $550 off a range of select Dyson cleaning products, meaning you don’t need to wait for your tax return to come in to treat yourself.

As with all of Dyson’s sales, these products sell out fast. So make sure you have your wallet ready.

Here are some of our top picks from Dyson’s PayPal Fashion Frenzy sale.

Best PayPal Fashion Frenzy Dyson Airwrap, hair dryer and straightener sales

dyson paypal fashion frenzy
Dyson Supersonic Origin, $449 (usually $549 – save $100)
dyson paypal fashion frenzy
Dyson AIrwrap Complete Long, $799 (usually $949 – save $150 with the code FRENZY150)
dyson paypal fashion frenzy
Dyson Supersonic, $499 (usually $649 – save $150 with the code FRENZY150)

To get discounts on Dyson’s hair styling tools, you’ll need to use the code FRENZY150 at the checkout.

Best PayPal Fashion Frenzy Dyson stick vacuum cleaner sales

dyson paypal fashion frenzy
Cyclone V10, $678 (usually $1,099 — save $412)
V8 Origin Extra, $499 (usually $649 — save $150)
dyson paypal fashion frenzy
Cyclone V10 Absolute, $749 (usually $1,299— save $550)
V15 Detect Submarine Complete, $1,099 (usually $1,649 — save $550)
dyson paypal fashion frenzy
Gen5detect Absolute, $1,499 (usually $1,549 – save $50)
V15 Detect Submarine, $999 (usually $1,549 — save $550)
dyson paypal fashion frenzy
V12 Detect Slim Complete, $949 (usually $1,399 – save $450)
Omni-glide, $499 (usually $749 – save $250)
dyson paypal fashion frenzy
V12 Detect Slim Absolute, $899 (usually $1,349 – save $450)

Best PayPal Fashion Frenzy Dyson air purifier fans and heater sales

Pure Cool Purifying Fan, $449 (usually $649 – save $200)
Purifier Hot+Cool Purifying Fan Heater, $799 (usually $999 – save $200)
dyson paypal fashion frenzy
Purifier Cool purifying fan, $899 (usually $949 – save $50)
dyson paypal fashion frenzy
Purifier Cool Formaldehyde purifying fan, $899 (usually $999 – save $100)

You can shop more vacuum and fan offers during the Dyson PayPal Fashion Frenzy sales here.

