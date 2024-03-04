Dyson Airwraps Are Currently $150 Off In The PayPal Fashion Frenzy Sale So Run, Don’t Walk

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Get your wallets ready, fellow sale fiends. Today is the first day of the PayPal Fashion Frenzy sale, which will run until midnight on March 9.

Of course, there’s a buttload of brands and retailers participating in the sale event, but I’ve found the best one yet. Cult vacuum brand Dyson is currently slinging up to $150 off its fan favourites, the Airwrap hair styler and Supersonic hairdryer, when you use a promo code (more deets below).

If you’re on the lookout for a new vacuum or air purifier, those are also being heavily discounted. You’ll be able to save up to $550 off a range of select Dyson cleaning products, meaning you don’t need to wait for your tax return to come in to treat yourself.

As with all of Dyson’s sales, these products sell out fast. So make sure you have your wallet ready.

Here are some of our top picks from Dyson’s PayPal Fashion Frenzy sale.

Best PayPal Fashion Frenzy Dyson Airwrap, hair dryer and straightener sales

To get discounts on Dyson’s hair styling tools, you’ll need to use the code FRENZY150 at the checkout.

Best PayPal Fashion Frenzy Dyson stick vacuum cleaner sales

Best PayPal Fashion Frenzy Dyson air purifier fans and heater sales

You can shop more vacuum and fan offers during the Dyson PayPal Fashion Frenzy sales here.

Image Credit: Dyson/Matilda Djerf