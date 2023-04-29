In this week’s dick-related news, a Canadian photographer has snapped my favourite image of 2023 — a giant iceberg shaped like a penis. Here’s the long and the short of it. Sorry.

The photographer in question, Ken Pretty, hails from the town of Dildo. Yes, Dildo. You cannot make this shit up. I’ve Googled it. It’s legit.

This genuinely real town has a population of just over a thousand and is situated in the eastern province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

It is also off the coast of this mystical Canadian province that Ken found the now-famed iceberg dick.

“I‘m gettin’ a lot of response, a lot of reaction to the photo because of its resemblance to … part of the male anatomy, say,” he said per the Daily Telegraph.

Yeah, no shit lol.

I’m sure you’re fab with a lens, Ken, but we’re not here for your cracker photography. We’re here for the dick.

The comments section on Ken’s original Facebook post in an iceberg forum delivered mixed comedic results. One funny bugger writing, “maybe I should call him” and another, far less funny bugger dropping “frozen stiff”.

C’mon mate, be better. That’s a dad joke, plain and simple.

Due to the inverse seasons in the northern hemisphere, the iceberg which has now become affectionately known as “dickie berg” has already started to melt.

Such a shame. I definitely would’ve visited.

With enough longevity (and cold weather) it could’ve reached the same level of popularity as Australia’s Big Banana. Similar shape too. Contiki anyone?

It’s not all bad news though. PEDESTRIAN.TV has put together a list of all our favourite hyper-niche attractions in Australia that no other publication is brave (read: dumb) enough to chuck on their lists.

This also isn’t the first dick-shaped thing we’ve reported on lately.

In February, British archeologists reckoned they’d found a 2,000-year-old Roman dildo. Carpe dick ’em, I guess?