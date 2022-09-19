The Top 15 Hyper-Niche Places To Visit In Australia That Won’t Appear In Any Other List

Travel is back on the cards and although we can now leave the clutches of Australia, who would want to when there are so many hidden secrets across the country? Screw those lists of stunning locations that tell you all of the beautiful places in Oz that you might want to visit, we’re here to provide you with a flawless collection of niche hidden gems.

I’m talking places that are dead empty, ominous, kinda strange and just off the beaten path. Legend says if you visit every single one of these places in your life you become a God, but hey, I’m sure that’s just a rumour.

I implore someone to do it though — I’ll personally crown you the ruler of niche Australia if you do.

So here’s our superior list of hyper-niche locations in Australia that you should visit, which we can guarantee will appear on literally no other list.

1. Granties Maze & Fun Park — Foxground, NSW

“Run down but enjoyable”, “potentially dangerous”, “diamond in the rough” and “the #1 of 1 things to do in Foxground” is how folks on Tripadvisor describe this miraculous place.

Granties Maze is home to one of the best mazes in the country, despite the entire place being in the middle of nowhere, and almost always empty. It possessed a little bit of an ooky-spooky feel, but the owners are super lovely, which is a real treat.

And then there are the other fun park attractions that surround the maze. For legal reasons, I will say that they definitely exist.

2. The Big Spud — Sassafras, TAS

The man, the myth, the legend. Not to be confused with the boring old Big Potato in Robertson, NSW.

This iconic fixture in Tasmania is, in my eyes at least, a cultural icon. Everyone must make the pilgrimage to see him at least once in their lives.

3. Sexyland — Airport West/Tullamarine, VIC

A niche little adult store in the most random spot in Victoria: the airport of all places. Fun times are guaranteed. Your friends knowing about this store is not.

This place is pretty damn spacious too, so you’re guaranteed to find whatever you’re looking for. Especially if you’re just after a place to think and collect your mind while surrounded by rock-hard abs.

4. Sanity — Nowra, NSW

A relic of a time we once knew and loved — why not pay homage to one of the very few remaining Sanity stores in NSW?

Also, shoutout to that guy who made it his mission to visit every remaining Sanity store in the country.

Western Sydney gang, I’m sorry that you recently had to say goodbye to the impeccable Sanity in Blacktown — a store for niche kings, queens and royaltheys ONLY. We can gather to say our prayers at Nowra’s Sanity.

5. Rashay’s — Mt. Druitt, NSW

As a Western Sydney boy, I cannot speak ill of one of the founding monuments of our nation, Rashay’s.

I must point out however that the owner of Rashay’s, Rami Ykmour, had a puzzling stance when vaccine mandates were a thing — he was completely pro-vaccine, but refused to open his doors until “everyone” could dine at his stores, vaccinated or not. So, take that as you will before dining at his restaurant chain.

The Rashay’s in Mt. Druitt possesses that rather niche kind of quality that separates it from all others across the west. It almost feels like a sparse, desolate cafeteria instead of a restaurant. Some things you just have to experience to understand.

6. Nobelius Drive — Legana, TAS

Ever wanted to drive around for a while, turns and all, but still stay on the same road? Nobelius Drive has you covered.

Truly nothing is more niche than this very specific thrill that exists in Legana, but hey, that’s what this list is for. Beats the Gold Coast any day.

7. Magic Mountain — Merimbula, NSW

Fun for the whole family. Honestly, this place is a wild good time, just don’t let the chaotic signs stop you from entering.

8. The Big Log — Campbell Town, TAS

There really isn’t much more to say about The Big Log apart from the fact that it’s a very big log, and you should see it.

9. Sutton Forest Macca’s Carpark — Sutton Forest, NSW

Pretty much perfectly halfway between Canberra and Sydney, and the most perfect stop for anyone making the drive from one to the other.

The carpark is absolutely massive and allows you to stop, revive and survive in peace as you scoff down your Double Quarter Pounder medium meal with 6 Nuggets on the side.

Pure bliss, please try it sometime.

10. Murray Bridge Bunyip — Murray Bridge, SA

Words cannot describe the power and mystery that the Murray Bridge Bunyip holds. The bunyip, also known as the Mulyawonk in the Indigenous tale it comes from, is a creature that warns kids not to swim alone or take too many fish from the oceans. Also, he’s scary as hell.

If you’d like a real fun time, pics of the old Bunyip are around online, and they’re pretty terrifying.

11. The Giant Koala – Dadswells Bridge, VIC

The big boi!!! Come down to the good ol’ VIC and stare this cursed beauty right in the eyes.

Nothing spells death, doom and an Aussie cultural landmark more than the Giant Koala and all the hairs coming out of his big ears.

Photo by ManfredS1974

12. The Italian Forum – Leichhardt, NSW

Birthplace of my ancestors. Historical landmark for the ages. Long ago, my Italian forefathers and foremothers took up the blade, and fought upon the land we now know as The Italian Forum.

In its days of glory, the fountain would spill liquid gold, nonnas would shake their laundry from the highest balconies, and parades would fill every corner of the forum.

Now, it is but an empty shell of what it once was. A relic of a golden age. A city lost to time, as Atlantis was lost to the sea.

Photo by Kellys

13. LM Fasteners – Smithfield, NSW

Let me tell you about LM Fasteners. The store is probably a great place, but I’ve never actually been inside it. The real drawcard is the sign that says ‘Screws’.

At night, the sign glows neon pink despite the store being closed by then. It’s like the owners wanted you to come and take pics with the iconic sign. A truly legendary photo-opp spot.

Photo from Google Maps.

14. Premix King – Multiple Locations, NSW/VIC

Wild cocktail packs of drinks duct-taped to drinks, seven packs of beer and crazy discounts, you simply must visit the Premix King at least once in your life. Literally any, just pick the one nearest you and revel in the chaos.

Photo by Mattinbgn.

15. I Love You Beads Shop – Leichhardt, NSW

The second entry from Leichhardt, the truly blessed suburb for your niche needs. The beads shop is a place of legend. If you know, you know.

(If you don’t know, they sell beads, but like, the store is huge.)

Photo by One More Coat.