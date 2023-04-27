CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses sexual harassment and may be triggering for some readers.

Former Bachie and The Challenge contestant Jessica Brody has flamed a fellow Bachelor contestant, claiming that he sent her an icky dick video over Instagram.

I feel like we’ve been yelling into an echo chamber… WE DON’T WANT YOUR UNSOLICITED DICK PICS/VIDS OR WHATEVER.

READ MORE Woman Makes Up Fake App After Receiving Unsolicited Dick Pic & The Response Is Simply Iconic

Brody, who has become a fashion and beauty influencer since her run on Season Seven of The Bachelor, took to her IG Stories on Wednesday night alleging that another reality TV star sent an explicit video to her IG.

“I try not to post negative shit on here, but I think this needs to be called out,” Brody wrote.

“I’ve received a DM from a man I don’t know nor have ever spoken to today. I recognise him from @TheBachelorAU franchise and his DM went straight to my normal inbox.”

Alongside what appeared to be a screenshot of their conversation, Brody claimed: “With no context or soliciting, this man sent me a graphic video of him touching himself. This is unhinged, bizarre and disgusting behaviour, and [it] made me extremely uncomfortable and genuinely feel sick,” Jessica added.

Brody uploaded a second IG Story calling out The Bachelor, and claimed that this wasn’t her first time dealing with sexual harassment from someone involved in the franchise.

“This isn’t my first experience with sexual harassment from a Bachie guy. So gross,” Brody added.

On Thursday morning, Jessica claimed that people were sending her info on this Bachie contestant’s allegedly shady past.

“It’s not necessary, I just think he needs to be called out. He’s a fucking loser,” Brody said.

PEDESTRIAN.TV has reached out to the former Bachelorette contestant for comment.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.