Victoria has been through a lot over the past few months. Some people are understandably relieved to finally be getting out of lockdown, while others are understandably upset that the second wave happened in the first place. Somehow, #DonutDick ended out trending out of all of this.

Neither of these feelings are invalid, but throughout the whole second wave, state Liberal MP Tim Smith has routinely been toying with people’s emotions to stir shit for his own political gain.

As the state celebrated two days of consecutive doughnuts (zero cases of community transmission), people all over Melbourne, and Victoria in general, shared pics of the sweet, ring-shaped cakes.

Smith of course had to rain on everyone’s parade by making an 800 out of doughnuts, symbolising the death toll from Victoria’s second wave.

800. That’s the number Daniel Andrews should be reflecting on. Rather than gloating, he should take responsibility for 800 Victorians who died in the second wave caused by his hotel quarantine fiasco. The last four months has been a tragedy for so many families. pic.twitter.com/Q815N6hBR2 — Tim Smith MP (@TimSmithMP) October 26, 2020

Each and every one of those deaths is a tragedy. However, Smith has been rallying against the lockdown for months, so it’s hard to believe it’s the families of the deceased who he really cares about here.

Another thing overlooked by Smith is the fact he literally made a dick and balls out of doughnuts, and then posted it online. Because of course this chronic self-owner would do something like that.

People were quick to let him know about his foolish, phallic error.

Please don’t post a dick and balls on my Twitter — Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) October 27, 2020

That looks like a dick Tim — keen online poster (@jonathonio) October 27, 2020

Tim why did you arrange the donuts into the shape of a cock and balls? — Ambooent 1: Music For Scareports (@pixelatedboat) October 27, 2020

Damn dude this is hot as hell — Jack Vening (@jack_vening) October 27, 2020

hey quick question did you look at this pic before you uploaded — Jenna Guillaume⁷ (@JennaGuillaume) October 26, 2020

ok but why did you make a cock and balls out of donuts, i don’t get it — climate stripes (@burgotastic) October 26, 2020

Tim this looks like a donut penis. Please get better at this. — David Milner (@DaveMilbo) October 27, 2020

Tim that’s a big ol’ penis my man — A sexy spooky bean (@TheFanciestLad) October 27, 2020

ignore the chuckleheads Tim. I knew it was a dick straight away — tim (@takethetwoo) October 27, 2020

dictator dan refuses to focus on this pic.twitter.com/9ttR5YdFbM — Nick Schadegg (@nickschadegg) October 27, 2020

nice pic of you mate x — Sam Mills (@AlrightMillsy) October 26, 2020

This is but the tip (heh, heh) of the iceberg, but you get the idea.

In fact, so many people roasted the man and his cock-shaped crullers that #DonutDick ended up trending on Twitter.

Victorians celebrating the fact that they can now go outside by shitposting harder. You love to see it.#DonutDick #libspill #dimtim pic.twitter.com/LBTsK7Xdb2 — Real Boris Yeltsin (@ironic_guy420) October 27, 2020

Let it be known, that even in the face of the most widespread adversity this country has seen in yonks, Aussies will never pass up an opportunity dunk on Tim Smith and his ridiculous self-owns.

#DonutDick will be remembered as a classic of the genre.