I Got My Hands On A Thrusting Vibrator & Forgot My Name There For A Second

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Folks, when I tell you that I’ve tested some sex toys in my time, I mean I’ve TESTED some sex toys in my time. I’ve got so many now that my boyfriend has just upgraded the box under his bed to a cabinet in his house — and that’s just for the ones that live at his place. So, it’s safe to say it takes a lot to impress me when it comes to sex toys, and Aussie brand BON. Pleasure has done just that.

First things first, BON. Pleasure is an Aussie sex toy company that’s focused on creating premium pleasure products that are made from eco-friendly materials, delivered in recyclable packaging, and manufactured with ethical practices. All of which, sounds incredibly good to me. Plus, it’s a female-founded company, so you just know the sex toys are made for people with vulvas, and aren’t some wild donkey-sized fake dicks.

Anyway, let’s get down to the part you surely clicked for. My review of the Isabella Thrusting Rabbit Vibrator.

While thrusting vibrators aren’t exactly new, they’re a bit of a unicorn in the sex toy world, and a style of vibrator that I’d never tried before. So to say I was very eager to try this little baddie is an understatement.

First impressions

The minute I unboxed it (along with a few others the brand sent me), my boyfriend and my housemate started having a dildo duel, common in our household whenever I’ve received a large box of sex toys. Funnily enough, this was how my boyfriend discovered that the Isabella has a thrusting motion. Once the battle was over (and I cleaned the toys thoroughly), I retreated to our room to see what this new vibrator was all about. Shop Isabella, $169

The first thing I noticed was how sleek and simple the design of the vibrator was, and how buttery-soft the silicone is. The positioning of the ridges was also interesting. Usually, you’d see ridges closer to the tip of the ‘penis’ on a vibrator, but this one is located further down the shaft so that it sort of massages the opening of the vulva. Thumbing through all the different speeds and modes — there’s ten BTW — I was impressed (and slightly intimidated) by the thrusting motions.

The Big Cums

After all these years of testing and reviewing vibrators, I’ve realised that I’m very much a palm vibrator kind of girlie. I put it down to the fact that I prefer clitoral stimulation while masturbating and penetration when it’s my boyfriend’s dick. It’s honestly that simple. However, in the name of content, and doing the Lord’s work, I decided to give this baddie a whirl.

Ya girl was doing this in the middle of a work day (if you’re my boss and reading this, no you’re not), so it called for a few pumps of my go-to lube (Lover’s lube), and I was off and racing. Initially, I honestly thought that the thrusting would be a little too much, but it’s actually not as intense once it’s inside you. It moves to a solid rhythm (and won’t fall out of rhythm), so you don’t have to do the old manual maz technique. Give your wrist a break. Invest in a lazy girl’s vibrator.

The Isabelle is a two-for-one vibrator so you get both internal and external stimulation, which means it took all of a few minutes for me to have one of those toe-curling, mind-boggling orgasms you get from the double-up.

Any red flags?

My only red flag with this baddie is that it felt LOUD. But I don’t know if it just felt like that to me because I was right there, using the damn thing, or if it was actually loud enough for people in close proximity to hear. According to the brand, the noise level of the vibrator is less than 55DB, which as my colleague quickly Googled and pointed out, is about as loud as a running fridge or ~moderate~ rainfall.

For now, my housemates haven’t complained. But for future reference, if you live in a sharehouse maybe blast some tunes or pop on an episode of something to drown out the noise, just to be safe.

The Afterglow

I immediately messaged my friend to give Isabelle the glowing review she deserved with that performance. She’s my first and only thrusting vibrator, and might just be the first non-palm vibrator to take pride of place in my bedside draw. So is it worth the $169 price tag? IMO, yes!

If you’re bored of your go-to vibrator and are looking to spice things up a bit, it’s definitely worth considering.

Thursting vibrator not for you? That’s okay. BON. Pleasure does a range of other vibrators that are equally as good. Trust me. I’m working my way through them. You can peep them below.

As always, happy mazzing, mates!

Image Credit: BON. Pleasure