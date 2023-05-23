At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Throughout history, we’ve seen visionary geniuses come along and change the world. There’s Albert Einstein. Leonardo Da Vinci. Stephen Hawking. And, of course, whoever invented the Womanizer Duo 2, a vibrator that hits your G-spot and your clit at the same time.

Who is this mad genius? Who one day woke up and decided women needed to have not one but two orgasms at the same time? I do not know, but I do wish to shake their hand.

I recently tried a clit-sucking (technical name: clitoral vacuum) vibrator for the first time. It was a game-changing experience that quite simply made me see the face of God.

So when a friend suggested I try a double-stimulation vibrator, I was intrigued — and horny. I’d heard good things about the Womanizer, so I scored myself the Duo 2 model.

Womanizer Duo 2, $246.99 (usually $329.99)

The Womanizer Duo 2 says it will give you a “full-body orgasm” by combining the clitoral vacuum-style vibrator with a G-spot stimulator.

So basically, you cop internal and external pleasure at the same time. Imagine if my boyfriend could multi-task like this vibrator does? Unthinkable.

I cleared my schedule, charged up the Womanizer Duo 2 — in a very chic lilac colour — and was promised, according to the box, 1.5 hours of run time. Challenge accepted.

The unique function of the Womanizer 2 Duo is that it has Smart Silence technology. This means that when you turn the vibrator on, it doesn’t sound like a light aeroplane taking off in your bedroom.

In fact, it doesn’t start its sucking and vibrating thing til it comes into contact with your bits, so it’s very discreet. A nice bonus for all those moments you don’t want to alert the entire neighbourhood that you’re getting off.

The Womanizer Duo 2 has 14 intensity settings to play around with, and there’s a whopping 10 vibration modes for the internal vibrator bit.

In the interest of investigative journalism, I gave them all a whirl, and let me tell you: if I saw the face of God when I tried the clit-sucking version, this time, I saw God, the 12 apostles and the Devil himself.

I definitely did not last the 1.5 hours, and I definitely came back a few hours later to go again. I can’t stop. This vibrator legitimately gives you a full-body orgasm, and once you’ve had one of those, there’s no going back.

To whoever invented this device, I owe you a drink. Or 12.

