A US TikToker Who Died For 3 Minutes Shared What The Afterlife Is Like & Yeah, It’s Not A Vibe

A TikToker who reportedly died for three minutes has spilled the deets on what the afterlife is like, and yep, I’m definitely not falling asleep tonight.

US true-crime content creator Jade (@Jade.Loves.Crime) shared her two cents on the experience of death as she claimed to have “clinically died” of heatstroke in the summer of 2011.

According to Jam Press, the TikToker was dead for three minutes before being revived at a local hospital via a defibrillator. It’s also reported that Jade suffers from Wolff-Parkinson-White and postural tachycardia syndrome which both affect the heart rate.

“My sight went. I could still hear. It was very muffled, and as soon I was overcome with this crazy exhaustion, that was the moment I knew I was dying,” Jade said.

“And there was no room for fear at this point because this is the type of exhaustion that you will likely never experience until you die.”

She then went on to say she didn’t “experience anything”, and it must be because “she has a very good relationship with the spirit world”.

“I see spirits. I talk to spirits. I have relationships with spirits. So I know life doesn’t end at death,” she said.

The creator revealed weeks after her clinical death, she experienced seizures and “death fatigue”, but one day it just stopped.

She also claimed that she “kills” wristwatches ever since her brush with death. Now look, this doesn’t sound as bad as cannibals at the gates of hell, BUT it’s the aftermath of Jade’s heatstroke that sends chills down my spine.

(Source: Instagram / @jadeexplains)

Recounting her experience with Jam Press, Jade claimed other “spooky things” have happened since her heatstroke, including “hearing voices” and “seeing things that aren’t there”.

“Sometimes it’s been whispers or dark hazy figures, and I began recording my home because I was petrified that I was losing it. But [ultimately] I believe this is telling me that life continues after death,” she said. NOPE. No thanks.

READ MORE Oh My God, A Woman Who Was Declared Dead In Hospital Knocked On Her Coffin During The Wake

While the experience sounds like a never-ending ride on a haunted house ride to me, Jade said that her brush with death left her with a big lesson.

“I had experienced an extreme fear of dying prior to this incident, but when it actually happened, I had zero fear,” Jade said.

“I don’t live in fear of death and I know that when my time comes, any fear will melt away like it did before.

“The biggest lesson I’ve learned is that it is absolutely true what they say — the fear itself is always worse than the thing we actually fear.”

I mean, at least she overcame that fear — but for me, it’s definitely been heightened.

I’ve always been afraid of death. I don’t like not knowing what happens on the other side, and growing up in a Pentecostal family did not help with that fear.

I remember my Tito (Tagalog for uncle) showing us a video about what would happen to sinners when they died and how cannibals feasted on the flesh of damned souls at the gates of hell. This was shown to me at Sunday school BTW.

I really don’t like the idea of seeing ghosts on my way to the toot at 3am or hearing things whilst roaming around the PEDESTRIAN.TV office at night.