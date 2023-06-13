Oh My God, A Woman Who Was Declared Dead In Hospital Knocked On Her Coffin During The Wake

A 76-year-old Ecuadorian woman who was declared dead in hospital woke up during her wake. While she was in a coffin. Because medical professionals said she was deceased. Great!

Retired nurse Bella Montoya was taken to hospital on Friday after suffering a possible stroke and cardiopulmonary arrest.

A doctor on duty declared Montoya dead after attempts to resuscitate her failed, and he even provided her family with a death certificate which listed her cause of death as cardiorespiratory arrest, per news.com.au.

Montoya’s son, Gilberto Barbera, told The Associated Press her family brought her to a funeral home and organised a wake. It was at the ceremony that they started to hear sounds coming from … the coffin.

“There were about 20 of us there,” he said.

“After about five hours of the wake, the coffin started to make sounds.

“My mum was wrapped in sheets and hitting the coffin, and when we approached we could see that she was breathing heavily.

“It gave us all a fright,”

NUP. NOPE, NOPE, NOPE, NOPE, NOPE. NOOOOOOOPPPPPPEEEEEEEEEEE.

This is a literal nightmare scenario. I cannot even fucking begin to fathom how terrified that poor woman would’ve been. Bless her.

Barbera said his mother was rushed back to hospital but as of Monday, she’s still in a serious condition and doctors weren’t hopeful about her prognosis.

Ecuador’s health ministry said in a statement that Montoya remains in the ICU at the Martín Icaza Hospital in Babahoyo.

The ministry has launched an investigation into the incident, and a technical committee has been formed to assess how the hospital provides death certificates. A good plan, I say.

We don’t know anything more about the doctor who incorrectly declared Montoya dead, but I’m going to go out on a limb and say they won’t be certifying further deaths anytime soon. Just a little hunch I have.

Thoughts and prayers for Montoya and her family after this deeply terrifying event.

