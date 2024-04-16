Popular gossip TikToker Kyle Marisa Roth has sadly passed away aged 36.

The social media queen, with a TikTok following of 186K, was most well-known for reading out blind items about Hollywood.

Kyle Marisa Roth’s sister shared this photo on social media. (Image: Instagram @thehighfemme)

At this stage, her cause of death is still unknown. Her sister Lindsay Roth took to Instagram to let fans know Kyle Marisa “passed away last week”, adding the family are taking some time to process.

“I know she touched so many people with her humour, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism, athleticism and more – she had so many gifts. If anyone wants to connect about Kyle, I’m here to talk and share memories,” Lindsay said.

She continued: “I will also keep you in the loop on any memorials as they are planned. I am so sorry to those learning about this loss right now. Any prayers, thoughts, blessings or intentions for this soul’s smooth transition are welcomed.”

Lindsay shared a photo on her Instagram Story of a flower lei draped across a black and white photo of Kyle, before thanking fans for all their support.

“Thank you all so much for your sweet messages and memories. I am sharing them with family and it’s really made us feel so much better. I will probably be slow responding to messages and calls but they mean the world to me,” she wrote.

Kyle Marisa Roth’s mum speaks out

Jacquie Cohen Roth, Kyle’s mum, shared a snap of herself having a dip with her late daughter on LinkedIn. She wrote a poignant statement about the tragedy, and urged her followers to be “kind to one another”.

“This is not a platform for personal life shares but so many of my connections on this platform go back years and I have a devastating loss to share. My daughter Kyle has passed away,” Jacquie said.

She continued: “She touched some of your lives personally and some of your lives via her immense life on another platform. Kyle loved and lived fiercely. Nothing makes sense now and we’ll understand more in the next few days.”

Kyle’s mum shared this sweet snap of the two (Image: LinkedIn Jacquie Cohen Roth)

Tributes pour in for Kyle Marisa Roth after her death

Lindsay’s post about Kyle was flooded with comments from other celebs and influencers.

Uncut Gems star Julia Fox said she had been left “devastated” after hearing the news, saying: “I know I never met Kyle in real life, but I really felt like I knew her. I’m so devastated and have been crying ever since the news leaked on TikTok. I really hope she didn’t suffer and I hope she knew how much she touched our lives. She was a ray of sunshine and I will miss her deeply.”

Mackenzie Barmen, who has 2.9 million followers on TikTok, wrote: “I can’t believe this. I am so sad. Rest in peace, Kyle! This is unreal. I am sending you and your family so much love.”

Instagram influencer Roxsan Ritchie added: “Kyle was a really beautiful soul! I had the most joy hearing her say, ‘You want more, I’ll give you more’ at the start of each video. She will be missed so very much. I will hold you and your family in my thoughts.”

Feature image: Instagram @thehighfemme & TikTok @thekylemarisa_