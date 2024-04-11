A TikToker Who Copped 264M Views Sparks Debate On Why Aus Doesn’t Have A TikTok Creator Fund

Punters on TikTok are calling for the company to bring its Creator Fund to Australia after one influencer managed to nab more than 237 million views via one of her videos. Imagine the dosh she could’ve got!!!

Aussie influencer Leah Halton (@looooooooch) recently went hyper-viral on TikTok after she lip-synced Joshua Omaru ‘YG’ Marley‘s “Praise Jah In The Moonlight”.

Although the video just featured the gorgiana girl lipsyncing the song word for word, it quickly garnered more than 256 million views on the platforms, and a tonne of comments recording the amount of likes she’s accumulated per day.

(Image source: TikTok / @looooooooch) (Image source: TikTok / @looooooooch)

But alongside the logging of Halton’s likes, the video has seemed to re-spark the discourse surrounding TikTok’s Creator Fund and Australia. You see, In 2020, TikTok introduced its Creator Fund which allowed creators to make money based on how the video performs on the platform — such as views, shares and likes.

Although the Creator Fund has been around for yonks, it has yet to be offered to content creators in Australia.

Since Halton blew up on the scene, many folks have called for TikTok to bring the incentive Down Under.

One user, Nicole Khouri (@nicolekhouri) made a video with the same Marley song, mentioning that Aussies are “missing out” due to the fact we don’t have access to TikTok’s Creator Fund.

“Sis, would’ve made bank from this video alone,” Khouri said.

Another creator, Julia Qui (@juliaqui_) called on the video platform to “give her and us our coin”.

Will the TikTok Creator Fund ever come to Australia?

As of writing, there hasn’t been any recent news from TikTok surrounding when and if the Creator Fund would come Down Under.

Per Forbes Australia, there was a Change.org petition in 2022 that called for the social media platform to bring the incentive to Oz, however, nothing came out of it.

TikTok’s Creator Fund is only available for creators based in the US, UK, France, Germany, Spain or Italy. Aussies also cannot access TikTok’s Creator Rewards Program.

However, in a glimmer of hope, a spokesperson for Halton hinted that some work is being done behind the scenes to get something going with TikTok Australia.

“We are excited for the day it comes to Australia, hopefully in the near future! We’re working closely with TikTok this year with the creator program they run – Big things to come,” the spokesperson told PEDESTRAIN.TV.

Are there ways for Aus creators to make money off TikTok?

Although TikTok’s Creator Fund doesn’t exist here, there are some ways to make some dosh via TikTok.

Tamie (@careercoachtammie) revealed that she only made 30 cents after making TikToks for a year and having more than 54.8K followers.

According to the Aussie career coach, she only made that 30 cents by going on TikTok Live, where viewers can give gifts to their fave creators.

Another way could be the old-school beauty YouTuber route — where creators plug codes and affiliate links to make money off a sale through their content.

Hopefully, Aussie creators can nab a Creator Fund on TikTok soon! It’s truly what they deserve after pouring their creativity and time into an app.

PEDESTRIAN.TV has reached out to TikTok Australia and Leah Halton for comment.