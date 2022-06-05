A small local business has called out an influencer over some alleged shady dealings in a spicy TikTok.

In the TikTok titled “And here’s why I’ll never work with another fucking influencer again”, local biz Safety First AU recounted an unnamed influencer DMing her saying that she loved her products and offering to help “get your name out there.”

Although she did not reveal who the influencer was, she did say their “following is huge” and so she agreed.

“I’d love to! Please choose any products you want me to send,” she responded.

She claimed the influencer chose $500 worth of products, which she promptly sent over to them.

Four weeks later, Safety First AU checked in with the influencer to see if they had received the products.

“Yeah girl, just waiting on payment from you,” the influencer responded.

“Oh, you never said anything about a payment?” the brand replied.

The influencer then told the brand that they “don’t work for free.”

“I suggest you pay because I’m not sending the stuff back,” the influencer added.

While influencers often do get paid to endorse brands, it’s usually the big brands with lots of dollarydoos that offer payment.

If you’re asking for $500 worth of products from a small local business, you definitely should’ve discussed the matter of payment upfront rather than assume they’ll fork out more dough!

At the time of reporting, the video has amassed 308.3K views.

Have a peek at their website, if you wanna support a local business rather than ripping ’em off.