Have you ever tried to feed a toddler something they don’t want to eat? Trying to get a three-year-old to try, say, broccoli if they don’t wanna…oh man. You got a big storm comin’. Apparently not an issue with French kids though.

It must be something in the escargot.

According to this Tiktokker based in France, French toddlers get practically gourmet, three-course options at public daycare. Suddenly I am a French toddler. Feed me, feed me! (Imagine I am banging my tiny hands on the table right now).

“Thursday is a cucumber salad with mint, and they’re having either pork or an omelette with ratatouille and a bulgur salad,” the mum tells us.

Sacre bleu!! I literally had plain corn chips and a chunk of vegan cheese for lunch today. It was shit. I want French ratatouille paid for by my taxes thank you very much.

This TikTok mum living la vie en France has shared even more daycare meal options. Apparently these bubs can experience sautéed veal, salmon fillet with a dill sauce, organic wild rice and heaps more.

Apparently there’s no picky eaters amongst the kiddies either. I’ve seen toddlers refuse a hot chip, but down like half a wheel of blue cheese like it’s nothing, so maybe I’m not surprised at this.

“[The kids] are being taught how to eat and exposed to different tastes and flavours so they know what they like,” the mum, who is also a dietician, explained.

May all our toddlers be as well fed as French toddlers!