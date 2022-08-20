WTF: The Internet Reckons This Girl Group Star Is Photoshopping Herself In Other Peoples’ Pics

In perhaps one of the most bizarre theories I’ve ever seen — and that’s really saying something — TikTok is convinced ex-Danity Kane band member Aubrey O’Day has been photoshopping herself in other peoples’ Bali pictures. I’ll give you a second to process that one.

As well as being a member of Danity Kane, O’Day starred in a load of reality TV shows including Celebrity Apprentice, Ex on the Beach and Celebrity Big Brother in the UK.

But now, she’s the star of an Instagram-centric conspiracy. Let me whip out my mighty whiteboard and long pointy stick and I’ll walk you through it.

TikTok user @residualdata posted a now-deleted video alleging that O’Day was seemingly photoshopping herself onto other peoples’ pics and posting them on her socials.

In the video, she compares O’Day’s pictures with other images on Insta or Google. They do all look pretty bloody similar.

“It’s truly like, every single picture,” the TikToker said.

“I don’t even know if she went to Indonesia.”

She then accused O’Day of either “[stealing] content from other content creators” or “photoshopping herself into random promotional images”.

O’Day’s put her Instagram on private, which sadly means viewers can no longer peruse the allegedly photoshopped pics. She is also yet to publicly comment on the situation.

O’Day’s been posting the pics for a couple of months now according to Page Six, and viewers have been commenting about their photoshop-inness.

“Your dress can’t blow into the wind like that,” the publication reported one comment saying.

“This photo is going against all laws of nature.”

Look, haven’t we all tried to achieve a laws-of-nature-defying Instagram pic at least once in our lives? No?

The whole truly bizarre situation reminds of another classic yet deeply odd Insta beef: that time The Project’s Lisa Wilkinson accused Khloé Kardashian of nicking her pic.

Back in July of 2021 (a weird time, we can all agree) Wilkinson claimed Khloé had uploaded a pic to her Insta Story that was, in fact, taken by her.

One potential explanation is that Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Insta had reshared with permission a little while before. Which potentially makes more sense than Khloé following Lisa Wilkinson.

So if you needed any more proof Instagram is truly the wilds of social media: here it is. Maybe graphic design is just every celeb’s new passion?