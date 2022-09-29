‘Not His First Rodeo’: Deuxmoi Has Posted The Spiciest Claims About Former Try Guy Ned Fulmer

Like a stubborn weed that won’t stop sprouting, the Ned Fulmer cheating scandal is blooming at rapid pace. Now more tea has landed in the hot little hands of everyone’s favourite gossip queen Deuxmoi and honestly, I never thought I’d see a Venn diagram with her name and The Try Guys in the same circle. Two random areas of the internet are colliding and I don’t know how to feel about it.

Now, as always with Deuxmoi submissions, they must be taken with a grain of salt ‘cos people love flapping their lips for the sake of it.

As a quick refresher, the story goes that Ned Fulmer and The Try Guys’ producer Alex Herring were having a “consensual workplace relationship”, whatever the fuck that is. Ned’s married to Ariel Fulmer, with whom he shares two children, and Alex is engaged to a man called Will.

At the moment, what we know is that photos appeared on Reddit of Ned and Alex making out at a club in New York City. A few days later, The Try Guys announced Ned would no longer be working with them.

Both Ned and Ariel have released statements about his cheating.

Now one of Deuxmoi’s informants has claimed the cheating scandal actually dates back to December last year. They said Will went through Alex’s phone and saw that her and Ned had “hooked up” on a “work trip”.

“They ended up staying together but Will reached out to Ned warning him to back off,” they said.

They then alleged that at the start of September, both Will and Ariel received photos and videos of Ned and Alex “making out at a club, as well as holding hands during the day at a market in NYC”.

The timing was awkward as shit ‘cos Ariel had just landed in NYC to hang out with the other men who try — Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfield and Eugene Lee Yang — and their significant others.

According to the Deuxmoi source, Ariel confronted Ned, who confirmed him and Alex had been in a “relationship for almost a year”.

Ariel hightailed it out of NYC and flew back to Los Angeles, as you would if you’d just discovered your husband had been cheating on you.

The informant also claimed Try Guy employees knew something was up between Ned and Alex and many said they’d noticed flirting, lunchtime hookups, occasional sleepovers and that the duo went to events together.

The intriguing part of all this #tea is the fact the source said both Ned and Alex were suspended “almost immediately”, which means it would’ve happened at the start of September, and that the Try Guys knew the affair had been going on for “close to a month”.

Also, Ned and Alex were apparently spotted at a Harry Styles concert on September 1.

TEA.

Another source claimed The Try Guys already knew about Ned’s philandering ways but not with Alex. That’s right, there’s a chance we may have another affair on the go, people.

“The rest of the guys knew he was cheating, just with someone else,” they said.

The source also said employees were pissed about how the internal review played out, which was apparently done “to try and have employees cover [Ned’s] image”.

“Several people have left and refused to sign NDAs because they are angry how they were dragged into the drama,” they said.

“The company was going to keep it a secret until the fiancé leaked pictures.”

‘Yuge if true.

After all this scathing tea about The Try Guys knowing Ned was cheating on Ariel with Alex (and allegedly someone else, as well) a source told Deuxmoi it was all BS.

They said they work with The Try Guys and stressed that the group “were not covering for him” and legit had no idea.

“The [sic] immediately removed him from videos and had to launch an internal review when they realised it was an employee,” they said.

“They had to go by the book bc he is an owner and couldn’t fire him, but they put him on leave during review.

“People saying that have no idea. The other guys have been doing all they can to make sure they were respectful of his wife who has worked w them and their kids, as well as protect them [sic] employee.

“They are disgusted and surprised by what they have learned.”

Someone else claimed this wasn’t Ned Fulmer’s “first rodeo” and please, pray tell, what other naughty hijinks has this man been getting up to?

“He’s always been like this and I can confirm that someone else might be coming forward because there have been other former employees — and former coworkers from BuzzFeed — that know things and have experienced,” they said.

The sentence stopped at “have experienced” so I don’t know what said employees have experienced but I am shaking nonetheless.

“There are a lot of things about Ned that will spill in the next few days.”

I’m waiting with bated breath.

Another source said they’d “sent Ned Fulmer a sexy selfie of [themselves] on Snapchat” which if I’m being honest, is a string of words I didn’t need to see arranged in a sentence.

Apparently the duo DM’d for a few months, so mans also seems to be on his Adam Levine shit. For all that is good and holy in this bastard world, this person CANNOT LEAK Ned Fulmer’s sexts. I will need to schedule a brain aneurysm with my doctor if I so much as read that man’s attempts at dirty talk.

To shake things up a bit, one Deuxmoi disciple submitted a photo of Ned and Alex dining at a restaurant called L’Artusi in May this year.

Someone else said it was “known that he would flirt around whilst in a relationship” with BuzzFeed interns and other female coworkers.

Ew.

ICYMI, the whole cheating saga began when The Try Guys’ eagle-eyed fans noticed dear ol’ Ned Fulmer wasn’t being featured in the group’s new videos.

Ned had also been edited out of the intro which TBH was a major red flag. I’m not a Try Guys girly but even I can acknowledge that was weird.

Fans also spotted Ned and Alex posing in a BTS photo from an episode shot in Las Vegas, which neither of them appeared in.

The Reddit photos started circulating earlier this week, and it’s all been downhill from there.

Only time will tell whether Deuxmoi’s disciples were spitting the truth.