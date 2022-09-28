The Try Guys, AKA those four dudes who carried you through high school, have kicked Ned Fulmer from the group and will no longer be working with him. Why? Because he cheated on his wife with one of the producers of the show. Buckle up folks, it’s gonna be a wild ride.

In case you weren’t aware, The Try Guys is a former Buzzfeed series (which began in 2014) starring four guys: Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfield, Eugene Lee Yang and Ned Fulmer. Together the guys would, well, try things.

The series became such a hit on Buzzfeed that the boys took it and ran with it, becoming independent from the monolith media company in 2018. Away from Buzzfeed, they amassed more than 8 million subscribers by trying a whole smorgasbord of things, so clearly it’s something the people love to see. I personally cannot get through 50 minutes of men eating as much as they can at a Vegas buffet, but I won’t yuck your yum!

Ned Fulmer had somewhat of a reputation in the group as the “Wife Guy”, constantly talking about his partner Ariel Fulmer, with whom he shares two children.

Here’s how the internet discovered Ned Fulmer was secretly cheating on his wife, resulting in the complete obliteration of his career in The Try Guys:

It all started with some eagle-eyed fans noticing that Ned Fulmer wasn’t being featured in a few of The Try guys’ new videos.

He had also been edited out of their intro, which is definitely enough to make some people’s eyebrows rise.

3) Typically, the guys have an intro to their vids where all four guys appear but, in recent videos this has been replaced. Only Eugene, Zach and Keith appear in the new tracksuit ads at the beginning of videos. Despite Ned attending the photo shoot. pic.twitter.com/srk2gRHHbM — Cami (@camitwomeyy) September 27, 2022

Fans then noticed that Ned and the show’s producer Alex Herring appeared in a BTS photo from an episode shot in Las Vegas (in which neither of them appeared).

6) Fans noticed that in this Instagram photo both Ned and Alex were in Vegas during the filming of Keith’s eat the menu episode but they do not appear in the video. Some fans also speculate that a section of the buffet was left out. pic.twitter.com/POu4W1RHq9 — Cami (@camitwomeyy) September 27, 2022

Photos then leaked on Reddit of Alex (who has a fiancé) and Ned making out at Niagara in New York City.

8) Allegedly, a random person messaged Hamilton390 sending them a blurry video that they claim is Ned making out with a woman in a red dress at a bar. Hamilton390 says that he talked to Ariel about it for an hour. pic.twitter.com/m6pJxVfwGe — Cami (@camitwomeyy) September 27, 2022

Speculation ran rampant about Ned’s extramarital affair, but that’s all it was for quite a bit of time.

That is until The Try Guys announced Ned Fulmer would no longer be working with them after a “thorough internal review”.

I guess finding out your producer is in a secret relo with one of your married colleagues could be considered an internal review.

Ned himself then released the same statement all married straight men release once they get caught cheating: some sad notes apology saying they’ll now be focusing all attention on their wife and family.

Ned Fulmer released an official statement. Confirming he had a “consensual workplace relationship.” pic.twitter.com/vvS55p3lwH — Cami (@camitwomeyy) September 27, 2022

We’ve been seeing a lot of married men decide to cheat on their wives recently. I mean just look at Adam Levine, John Mulaney and Emily Ratajkowski‘s husband, to name a few.

Honestly, when will straight men learn how to respect their wives?

Ned’s wife, who is also on a podcast with the other wives from The Try Guys called You Can Sit With Us, was noticeably absent from recent episodes.

She eventually released a statement about her husband’s cheating.

The Try Guys have rebranded their social media pages. Ned is removed from the Try Guys bio and profile photos. pic.twitter.com/dA93zWXqaj — Cami (@camitwomeyy) September 27, 2022

And that’s everything that’s gone down so far. It’s wild to see the people we’ve grown up with becoming scummy adults.

But hey, it just goes to show that no matter how “nice” and “innocent” a “Wife Guy” presents himself to be, that doesn’t make him incapable of gross behaviour.