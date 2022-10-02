In a sign the apocalypse is near, self-professed “MILF lover” Yung Gravy has followed Ariel Fulmer on Instagram. If that surname rings a bell, it’s because she’s married to former Try Guy and self-professed “wife guy” Ned Fulmer, who recently admitted to cheating on her with Alex Herring.

Yung Gravy honestly moves faster than an F1 car. First he was horny on main with Addison Rae‘s mum Sheri Nicole Easterling and now it’s poor ol’ Ariel, who’s dealing with the fact her husband has been having a “consensual workplace relationship” with his coworker.

Jesus wept, et cetera.

The whole Yung Gravy x Ariel Fulmer thing may have started as a joke. Twitter user Kailyn aka @chattypooper, which is a deeply iconic handle, made a fantastic gag on the app about the dynamic duo.

“I really hope this Ned Fulmer scandal ends with Ariel hooking up with Yung Gravy that would be the ultimate pop culture bingo card bs,” they wrote.

A day later, fellow Twitter user nootella aka @pkthunkder replied to the OG tweet with a screenshot showing that Sir Gravy had followed Ariel on Instagram.

Gravy followed her on Instagram 💀 pic.twitter.com/MnfTdtWdJz — nootella (@pkthunkder) September 30, 2022

Look, it’s a bit of a chicken and the egg situation in terms of whether the tweet or the follow happened first, but the timing is intriguing. My tin foil hat is firmly on.

The news has also reached TikTok and people are chomping at the bloody bit for it.

TikToker @bigmak_ posted a screen recording of them perusing who Yung Gravy followed on Instagram only to find, you guessed it, Ariel.

“I can’t wait,” one person commented.

“I wanna see Eugene ship this,” said another.

“Ned is screaming and crying and throwing up right now,” commented a third.

My favourite comment by far, however, was this one: “Upgrades ppl! Upgrades!!!”

While I have the opposite of a parasocial relationship with Yung Gravy and harbour, quite literally, zero opinions about his life and career, he is undeniably a step up from goddamn Ned.

Any man who willingly posted this “poolside thrist trap” on Instagram is the walking embodiment of an ick, I’m sorry to say.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ned Fulmer (@nedfulmer)

Let the record show that at the time of writing, Ariel hadn’t followed Yung Gravy back, which is tea IMO.

But if they do canoodle in the future, I hope it’s not weird and gross and is actually just kind of wholesome because the poor woman has been through a lot. Justice for Ariel.