It’s been a busy month for men who love their wives so much that they go and cheat on them. First, we had Adam Levine and now we have Ned Fulmer from The Try Guys. Thankfully for us, where there’s a cheating scandal, there are also some glorious, glorious memes.

In case you missed it, The Try Guys announced that Fulmer would be leaving the group after it was found he had an extramarital relationship with the show’s producer (and his employee) Alex Herring, who had a fiancé.

Fulmer had somewhat of a reputation in the group as the “Wife Guy”, constantly talking about his partner Ariel Fulmer, with whom he shares two children.

Of course, the internet saw this entire chaotic occurrence as an opportunity to drag Ned Fulmer through the dirt with some hilarious takes and quips.

Here are 34 of the best Try Guys memes we’ve found for your enjoyment:

Biden's silence on the Ned Fulmer cheating allegations is deafening. — Josh Landes (@JoshLandesWAMC) September 27, 2022

try guys try notes app apology — em 🍓 (@uhhmmily) September 27, 2022

the try guys try adultery pic.twitter.com/HdaEO5My3I — katherine pierce sympathizer (@TeeNotHereRN) September 27, 2022

some of you need to TRY a GUY named jesus christ — hot girl midsommar (@verymimi) September 27, 2022

if ned from the try guys actually cheated on his wife they should post a video where they all take turns beating him up and spitting on him — croie (@mindykalng) September 27, 2022

me looking over at my bf of 6 years after reading the try guys scandal pic.twitter.com/xCIQIvKMlL — cassandra (@elliespendejo) September 28, 2022

Honestly, as soon as I found out that “Wife Guy” Ned Fulmer cheated on his LOVELY wife, I was in shambles.

How am I supposed to trust my kind, tall moustached boyfriend now? Why is he being so nice and kind and lovely to me? Am I doomed to the same fate as all people with nice boyfriends?

the try guys collectively firing ned for cheating on his wife is such a power move im sorry this is modern feminism — beard after hours defender (@K3VlNRYAN) September 27, 2022

they should replace that try guy with this mf pic.twitter.com/O0wzXa0ASV — kurtis conner (@kurtisconner) September 28, 2022

have I watched the try guys in the last five years? no. am I fully invested and personally very hurt by ned cheating on the beautiful lovely ariel, his wife and mother of his children? yes absolutely. — wunderyst (@wunderyst) September 27, 2022

You better believe I will be talking about this drama at every opportunity I can. House parties, funerals, weddings, you name it.

It’s either this or the anal beads chess drama, pick your poison.

The Try Guys group chat: pic.twitter.com/zrfMfvExpj — CLG chloe (@chloe_hime7) September 27, 2022

Adam Levine John mulaney and now Ned fulmer from try guys Making the unholy trinity of saltines who make their brand about loving their wife and still cheat. — SAW WONHO Quarantitties 🇬🇩🇯🇲ᙏ̤̫ (@AleighaforWonho) September 27, 2022

can't believe the try guys dropped ned faster then bands drop abusers from their lineups — ang / bo ↯🥀 (misses hell) (@whyidontsmilee) September 27, 2022

Some of these memes are definitely too real. I came here for a little laugh, not to question how The Try Guys kicking out their member was more efficient than most other groups when shit hits the fan.

WHY IS THIS PART OF THE NED FROM TRY GUYS DRAMA KILLING ME pic.twitter.com/BRMIiXSJZI — hannah🥨 (@lemonclever) September 27, 2022

The most ironic part of the Ned Fulmer/Try Guys drama is that someone at Buzzfeed is going to write an article about this. — snack wrap stan (@onvergeofcrying) September 27, 2022

The Try Guys Try Predicting the Future pic.twitter.com/soO3SC4RDR — bishop (@fedyasfloaties) September 27, 2022

I cannot stop watching the video above. There’s just something so tragically beautiful about it.

No idea what a Try Guy is, but the kids today would absolutely melt down if they lived through Fleetwood Mac. — Mary Jones (@tlachtga) September 27, 2022

What I learned about the Try Guys on Twitter today… pic.twitter.com/HPbE7QrYFq — St. Olaf Stories (@StOlafStories) September 27, 2022

oh great everybody online made up these people called “The try guys” and they’re all pretending theyve known about them forever in order to trick me — steph mccann (@steph_mcca) September 27, 2022

Me explaining the Ned cheating tea to my boyfriend who has no idea who the try guys are pic.twitter.com/GiKrbiY2Y6 — Lo (@LaurenWeide) September 28, 2022

me, who has never watched a single try guys video in my life, reading the tea pic.twitter.com/shyzUzRdF1 — matt (@mattxiv) September 27, 2022

Sorry to everyone who just discovered what the fuck a Try Guy is. Honestly, they’re just a bunch of guys the internet became wayyyy to obsessed with who try things. That’s all.

ned fulmer from the try guys cheating on his wife after his entire personality for years was loving his wife is the exact reason i do not trust men — L 🌿 (@candiedlinds) September 27, 2022

Ned from the try guys rn pic.twitter.com/wIICTvkPXH — Ollie is Zeb’s PR Manager (@olliephresh) September 27, 2022

“consensual workplace relationship” is the skeeziest thing he could have included in there — kim 🍂 (@youdidinthdark) September 27, 2022

“Try guys? Oh honey, believe me, I have.” pic.twitter.com/DAvjXs1xB6 — Gianni Raisins 🌹 (@BGaytion) September 28, 2022

try guys? no thanks i love pussy — cladee ⛷ (@hanfjob) September 27, 2022

me opening twitter first thing at 7 am this morning and finding out ned from the try guys cheated on his wife pic.twitter.com/Wsh4lCrILx — lesa (@cupidshayne) September 27, 2022

ned’s declassified divorce survival guide — hannah  (@ohhihannahhh) September 27, 2022

I thought Try Guys was like a pro-homosexuality campaign — Molly Lambert 🦔 (@mollylambert) September 27, 2022

I personally WISH The Try Guys was some kind of gay porno. Alas.

hearing about the try guys drama where Ned cheated on his wife is absolutely insane to me considering they literally hosted an “ethics of healthy relationships” panel at my university pic.twitter.com/VKM9MAMnpP — j (@jadefangs) September 27, 2022

the irony is not lost on me pic.twitter.com/5Em06dBT32 — Meghan Rienks (@meghanrienks) September 27, 2022

Ok I knew what an Adam Levine was. Even knew what a Harry Styles was. I have no idea wtf a Ned from Try Guys is & I will take no steps in fixing that. Pls do not attempt to inform me either. I followed two (2) white ppl scandals this month. Thats enough. We'll try again October — ✨🦦America Is Musty🦦✨ (@DragonflyJonez) September 27, 2022

not now sweetie, mommy's trying to find out if ned fulmer from the try guys really cheated on his wife pic.twitter.com/phkP5f727N — SageMerric (@LucasPSI3) September 27, 2022

the only former buzzfeed employee we should care about is quinta brunson abbott elementary comes on wednesdays at 9/8c on abc and streams on hulu — ً (@camcheIIa) September 27, 2022

If you want to support former Buzzfeed employees making a name for themselves away from the clutches of the company, watch Emmy-award winning show Abbott Elementary, now on Disney+.