It’s been a busy month for men who love their wives so much that they go and cheat on them. First, we had Adam Levine and now we have Ned Fulmer from The Try Guys. Thankfully for us, where there’s a cheating scandal, there are also some glorious, glorious memes.

In case you missed it, The Try Guys announced that Fulmer would be leaving the group after it was found he had an extramarital relationship with the show’s producer (and his employee) Alex Herring, who had a fiancé.

Fulmer had somewhat of a reputation in the group as the “Wife Guy”, constantly talking about his partner Ariel Fulmer, with whom he shares two children.

Of course, the internet saw this entire chaotic occurrence as an opportunity to drag Ned Fulmer through the dirt with some hilarious takes and quips.

Here are 34 of the best Try Guys memes we’ve found for your enjoyment:

Honestly, as soon as I found out that “Wife Guy” Ned Fulmer cheated on his LOVELY wife, I was in shambles.

How am I supposed to trust my kind, tall moustached boyfriend now? Why is he being so nice and kind and lovely to me? Am I doomed to the same fate as all people with nice boyfriends?

You better believe I will be talking about this drama at every opportunity I can. House parties, funerals, weddings, you name it.

It’s either this or the anal beads chess drama, pick your poison.

Some of these memes are definitely too real. I came here for a little laugh, not to question how The Try Guys kicking out their member was more efficient than most other groups when shit hits the fan.

I cannot stop watching the video above. There’s just something so tragically beautiful about it.

Sorry to everyone who just discovered what the fuck a Try Guy is. Honestly, they’re just a bunch of guys the internet became wayyyy to obsessed with who try things. That’s all.

@relatableisaiah

♬ original sound – Isaiah Washington

I personally WISH The Try Guys was some kind of gay porno. Alas.

If you want to support former Buzzfeed employees making a name for themselves away from the clutches of the company, watch Emmy-award winning show Abbott Elementary, now on Disney+. 

More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV