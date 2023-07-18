A Bride Has Been Slammed Online For A Grubby Gift Request & Did She Forget About Cozzie Livs?

A bride has been brutally dragged online for questioning if it was rude to make guests pay 50 bucks or more for a mandatory gift, and spoiler alert: IT IS, BABES.

Unfortunately, with the way cozzie livs is going, it’ll be a while until I get married. But right now, people around me are tying the knot, and I’ve always been intrigued by how things work in the wedding sphere.

Registry. Venues. Dresses. I think about it all, but not as much as the moolah that is being spent.

An anonymous bride recently went viral after they posted a question to a private Facebook group that had everyone curling their toes and slamming their keyboards in disappointment.

“Is it rude to put on invitations that gifts of $50 or more are mandatory?” the bride asked.

In the post, now shared in the r/weddingshaming subreddit, the anonymous bride explained their families often show up “empty-handed to events”.

“One of our love languages is receiving gifts and I feel it’s befitting for them to at least come to the wedding with a gift worth $50, that’s affordable,” she wrote.

Holy shit. That “our love languages” sentence made me gag so hard that I needed about five pumps of my Ventolin asthma inhaler to get my lungs working again. Like, yes, getting gifts is great, but having that mandatory rule is so tacky and distasteful. What happened to weddings being about the celebration of your love and your partner?

According to the repost on Reddit, the bride made two updates after she was called out for her grubby behaviour.

In the first update, she attempted to justify the mandatory price of 50 buck-a-roos or more for a gift by talking about the cost of her wedding.

“If plates cost $150 on top of enjoying an open bar and an individual brings nothing just because they felt like it, I feel that’s a slap in the face to my union and the relationship between me and them,” she wrote.

In the second bullet point, she tried to turn it around on those who were dragging her, pulling the “what if” question.

The bride wrote: “Yes, someone might not be able to afford $50, but why is coming empty-handed acceptable?

“If everyone came to your nice birthday party with no gift at all, like no one brought anything but was enjoying everything you had to offer, how would y’all feel? Let’s talk about it.”

Just like myself, most Reddit users were stumped on the “love languages” part of the post, with many people taking the piss out of what their love languages are.

“SERIOUSLY!! I rolled my eyes so hard at that I think I have a dislocated eyeball. Or eyeball dysplasia…is that a thing?” one person wrote.

“My love language is GIVING and receiving gifts. I love picking out or making something for my close friends and family. Getting gifts is nice too, but it’s much more rewarding doing the giving and not expecting anything in return,” a second person wrote.

“My love language is unlimited free time, money and massage. I guess that no one [loves] me,” a third wrote.

One Redditor, /u/spudwife, also pointed out that a “reception is to receive your guests” and to thank them for showing up at the ceremony. Not to yoink some gifts ‘cos you tied the knot.

I’ve seen some pretty extravagant requests through these subreddits from brides, entitled parents and customers, but this one is definitely up there, being one of the most unhinged posts.

I can’t imagine what the fallout would look like if she never asked and just plastered the request on her invitations.

I bet the bridesmaids and family group chats would be fuelled with explicit language and terrible wishes towards the future newlyweds.

There hasn’t been an update on the bride or her invitation demands, but according to Daily Mail Australia, the post has more than 400 comments that all disagree with her.

That number needs to be expanded a bit more, IMO.

