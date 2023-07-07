A Couple Has Put Sydney Luna Park On Blast For Their Fked Wedding That Involved NSW Police

A couple who got married at Sydney’s iconic Luna Park has slammed the venue and its staff, alleging they received “inhumane” treatment on their day of days.

Luna Park is a stand-out Sydney monument, even though there’s literally another in Melbourne. It boasts a variety of rides and entertainment, it hosts concerts and other events like Hallow-Scream — which I fkn live for.

However, the park was recently caught in the centre of a wedding horror story after Rebecca Stone and Richard Johnson made several complaints against the park and the staff in a now-deleted Facebook post.

You see, in April, Stone and Johnson tied the knot at the iconic Sydney landmark, surrounded by their friends and family. Although it sounds like fun, getting hitched at an amusement park, Stone claims it was the complete opposite.

In the deleted Facebook post, the Sydney bride alleged that Luna Park had fucked with her decor and DJ, her guests and the food and drink, per The Daily Telegraph.

There was even a moment when NSW Police were called to Luna Park due to members of the public clashing with wedding guests. It was truly a stinking hot mess.

And as much as we love wedding tea, I must say I definitely feel kinda bad for these newlyweds. But anyways, here’s all the mess broken down into bite-sized pieces.

Luna Park almost cancels the event

According to Stone, Luna Park allegedly threatened to cancel the wedding due to insufficient funds.

The bride wrote in her post: “Luna Park made multiple threats to cancel our wedding the day before while waiting for the final $1700 payment to clear, despite having the receipt showing that the payment had been paid.

“I was told if it was not clear by 5pm, then my wedding would be cancelled due to bank transfer delay issues. I did not need this stress 24 hours before my wedding.”

Guests were forced to wait in the rain

The distraught bride went on to claim that her party, which included her 90-year-old granny, were forced to wait in the rain before the venue officially opened up to them. She also claimed that some of her guests were forced to stand as Luna Park did not provide the correct number of seats.

“Definitely not appropriate when they could have easily been allowed into our function room due to the poor weather conditions,” she said.

“So inhumane, especially to our elderly guests.”

DJ and decorator weren’t allowed to set up early

As reported by The Daily Telegraph, in Stone’s now-deleted post, she alleged the DJ and decorator were not allowed to enter the venue to set up.

“We were confronted by a semi completed function room which was an embarrassment to myself as the bride, as I pride myself on my attention to detail which is always on par and 110% completed and beyond one’s expectations,” she wrote.

Speaking with A Current Affair, Stone claimed Luna Park staff were “hurrying” her decorator so she could “get out”.

On top of all that, the couple said they paid for the park’s all-inclusive “crystal package”, which set the newlyweds back more than $20,000.

Although the package was all-inclusive, Stone claimed that a number of activities on the package were not fulfilled by Luna Park staff.

She wrote: “I wanted photos on selected rides as part of my package that I paid for but that did not happen and at one ride my personalised bouquet was stolen. This was personalised photo charms of my relatives that are sadly no longer with us. Again a very bitter and upsetting moment.

“The bridal party was supposed to be greeted with canapes and a drink [and] this did not happen at all. The services were so poor it felt we were treated like second-class citizens.”

Food and drink

The newlyweds also slammed the venue’s food. Speaking to A Current Affair, Stone claimed the dinner service was super quick.

“Everytime I went to eat I was called up to do something and by the time I come [sic] back, my food was gone,” Stone said.

“I literally didn’t get to eat. I think I had one prawn.”

One of Stone’s bridesmaids reportedly broke out in a rash as she was anaphylactic to prawns, which was served to her.

In the deleted post, the bride claimed that the “chicken was raw for both the kids and adults’ mains”, and steaks were left “floating in a pool of blood”.

“They even threw out our Mr and Mrs keepsake wedding topper,” she wrote.

Members of the public v the wedding guests and bride

On Sydney Luna Park’s iconic Ferris Wheel, the couple allege that members of the public and guests from the wedding.

This ultimately resulted in the police being called to the nuptials.

“My cousin’s getting abused by this guy and I literally got in the guy’s face and I said, ‘you’re wrecking my wedding, do you mind like, beeping off, because you’re wrecking my wedding mate’,” Stone said, speaking to A Current Affair.

“They [Luna Park] don’t tell that they are calling the police because members of the public had tried to punch on with our family.”

Celebrations are cut short

In a bittersweet ending for the couple — depending if you see the cup half full or half empty — the wedding was reportedly cut short. Stone said they’d organise for celebrations to end at 11pm, but things got shut down at 8.30pm.

Although Stone’s post is no longer on the site, a woman named Erica Winkelbauer, who claimed to be the bride’s maid of honour, recounted the alleged poor treatment the party received.

A spokesman for Luna Park responded to the wild accusations, saying, “Following numerous incidents involving this wedding party, Luna Park Sydney can confirm that NSW Police were called and closed down the event.

“We firmly dispute the claims made and stand by our record of being a wedding venue of choice for nearly two decades,” the spokesman added, per The Daily Telegraph.

The newlyweds have said they’re not sharing their story in hopes of a refund, but rather, they want to shed some light on how they were treated, A Current Affair reports.

However, The Daily Telegraph claimed that the couple “wants a complete refund” on their nuptials at Luna Park.

Honestly, If I were them and I were airing out all this dirty laundry online, I’d definitely want something in return.

Especially if I only had one damn prawn on my wedding night.

As Lemongrab would exclaim on Adventure Time: UNACCEPTABLE.

