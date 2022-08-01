If you’ve always had a burning desire to drive through Luna Park as Yoshi and chuck red shells at Bowser across the Sydney Harbour Bridge, say no more! The benevolent kings at Nintendo are bringing out a course called “Sydney Sprint” in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass, which is essentially an expansion pack for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe consisting of sexy new courses.

Real stans will remember Sydney Sprint from Mario Kart Tour, the mobile version of the OG Mario Kart which gave revheads without a Nintendo console — like me — the chance to rip skids around Rainbow Road.

Yes, I was obsessed with Mario Kart Tour for a solid year or two after it was released in 2019. If I’m being honest, I went a little bit crazy for Shy Guy Bazaar because it made me feel like I was having a mosey in a Moroccan bazaar. Neo Bowser City took me back to visiting Tokyo as a child and don’t even get me started on the sheer visceral thrill that Waluigi Pinball gave me.

Alas, I digress.

I never played Sydney Sprint, which appeared on Mario Kart Tour during two different Sydney Tours in 2021; this meant there were two unique versions of the course.

The whole thing looked like a hoot and a bloody half though, with players gunning it down the Bradfield Highway and swerving around Sydney Harbour and Luna Park, before yeeting past the Opera House.

Drivers even had to dodge mushrooms and bananas and shit that passengers on the North Shore line were throwing at them. How silly and goofy and fun (not derogatory).

INJECT THAT SYDNEY SPRINT ORCHESTRA INTO MY VEIINS pic.twitter.com/RVx7IFvwnb — GamesCage – Hype Guy (@OnTheDownLoTho) July 28, 2022

According to Super Mario Wiki, the specific course layout is yet to be confirmed but it’ll be an expanded and combined version of both Sydney Sprint courses that were featured on Mario Kart Tour.

Based on the preview released by Nintendo, however, it looks like players will still visit the beautiful sites of Mario Kart Tour yore, including the Sydney Opera House and Luna Park.

You can start dropping bob-ombs and bananas on the streets of Sydney on August 4.