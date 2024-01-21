Fk The Haters, We Are Low-Key Obsessed W/ Sydney Influencer Indy Clinton’s Baby Names List

For the past couple of days, Sydney influencer Indy Clinton has been copping it from all corners after sharing her list of potential baby names. We’re here to say, lay off the poor girl. Everyone’s got a funky name now, there’s enough James’ in the world.

In a video titled, “hopefully I get quadpiglets next time so I can use all these baby names, otherwise I’m gonna buy a fish tank and name the fish these names”, Clinton welcomes us into her mind palace.

Loving the video title, by the way. It’s real stream-of-consciousness-type stuff. Never change.

I also think she meant to write “quadruplets” but I don’t even know anymore.

“You guys are gonna hate them [the baby names], but I’m going to tell you anyway,

Clinton begins, which is probably the most self-aware sentence we’ve heard a Sydney influencer string together in quite some time.

“If she wasn’t going to be called Soul, I wanted her to be Cherub, and Ben [Azar] wanted her to be Dingo.”

Incredible scenes.

READ MORE Halle Bailey & Her Partner DDG Have Welcomed A Baby Boy After Months Of Speculation

Clinton goes on to say she sternly protested the suggestion of Dingo which feels a little like the pot calling the kettle black after she suggested Cherub.

So far, I’m thoroughly engaged. More please.

Also featured in the parents’ combined list of names were Hawk, Dove (“like the soap”), Alpha, Junior, Heart, Haze, Halo, Love, Shiloh.

Some of our favourite comments on the video included, “Shark boy and lava girl”, “Imagine being a twin and the other’s name is alpha”, and “they sound like brand names”.

One person even wrote, “Alpha and Junior are literally dog names”. Yikes, woah.

While we don’t necessarily agree with all of those, we don’t disagree either.

Over the past year or so, there’s been a huge spike in strange baby name news stories.

Back in August, searches for “Barbie” and “Ken” as baby names spiked, then in September an ABC journo called their baby “Meth Rules” just to fuck around and find out.

No shortage of chaos. Love to see it.