19 Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas That Don’t Suck Or Reek Of ‘I Bought This Last Minute’

Do I like Valentine’s day? Absolutely not. But do I enjoy giving and receiving gifts? You’re damn right I do, which means I buy into the Hallmark holiday just as much as the rest of yas. It’s not something anyone needs to celebrate, but Feb 14 can be a nice day to show your appreciation/undying love/let someone subtly know you would like a two-person ticket to bone-town by gifting them a little something, something.

If you’re anything like us, you probably used all your good Valentine’s Day gift ideas (and cash) up at Christmas, meaning you’re stumped for what to get your S/O. No worries, mates. We’ve found a bunch of good ideas for various budgets, which also don’t scream I picked this up last minute.

And, just quietly, would all make bloody good gifts for yourself.

Valentine’s Day gift ideas for her

WHO IS ELIJAH Ocean Eyes Perfume

Prove me wrong: there’s nothing sexier than someone who smells good — and we’ve been assured this fragrance from WHO IS ELIJAH smells real good. Ocean Eyes is a blend of grapefruit, mandarin orange, sea salt, juniper, musk and amberwood to create a perfume that dances between feminine and masculine. The pre-order for this bb sold out within 48 hours, so you’ll have to race to nab it come Jan 18. Shop WHO IS ELIJAH, $179

Spell Neverland Leather Sandal

Given we’re in the throws of summer, a pair of cute sandals is an excellent gift idea. We’re obsessed with these leather ones from Byron Bay label Spell. They’re on trend, but more unique than anything you’ll find elsewhere. Shop Spell, $189

Dyson Airwrap

There’s a reason half the internet is obsessed with these little babies, the Dyson Airwarp give you salon-worthy curls and waves every time you pick it up. It also comes in long and short barrel lengths for different hair types and textures. Shop Dyson, $949

Givenchy Eyewear ‘GVSPEED’ Sunglasses

As a chick, I can confirm that we can never have too many pairs of sunglasses — and this pair from Givenchy is chic as fuck. Shop Givenchy, $335.32

Poppy Lissiman Kawsant Satchel

The ’90s/Y2k handbag resurgence isn’t going anywhere, so of course, this signature print satchel from Poppy Lissiman is a great V-Day gift idea. Shop Poppy Lissiman, $140

Emma Cloud Hybrid Pillow

Okay, okay, you probably think gifting someone a pillow for Valentine’s Day is an out-of-the-box move, and it is — but it’s a damn good one. Who doesn’t love a good night’s sleep? And if you’re sleeping on a crusty, limp pillow, you’re getting none of it. The Emma Cloud Hybrid Pillow is like the Hannah Montana of the pillow world, you get the best of both — the lightness of the microfibre pocket and the support of the memory foam core. Shop Emma Sleep, $279

Mejuri Pyra Large Hoops

Another classic Valentine’s Day gift idea, jewellery! You honestly can’t go wrong with something as simple as earrings — and these triangle hoops from Mejuri are a cool twist on a modern classic. Shop Mejuri, $148

Kat The Label Maverick Set

There’s no sexier Valentine’s Day gift idea than lingerie. Sure, it’s a cliche, but it’s a damn good one. I can personally tell you that this set, or any set from Kat the Label, will go down an absolute treat. Shop Kat The Label, $85

Splash Blanket

If every time y’all throw down between the sheets, it ends up a little more wet than wild, you might wanna gift yourselves a Splash Blanket (from $89.99). These little babies are 100% waterproof and absorb all kinds of liquids — think periods, squirting, lube etc. You simply lay it down before you have sex or masturbate and go your hardest without thinking about the post-cum cleanup. Shop Splash Blanket, $89.99

LVLY Flowers

We know flowers on Valentine’s Day can feel like such a cliche, but whatever. When the bunch looks this good, what girl wouldn’t swoon?! Shop LVLY Flowers from $70

BON. Pleasure Isabella Thrusting Vibrator

Valentine’s Day gift ideas for him

Coffee Thieves Subscription

Fuel your man’s coffee addiction with a subscription to Melbourne-based coffee connoisseurs Thieves. It offers a three, six or 12-month coffee membership, delivered directly to the coffee lover in your life each month from just $75, including shipping. The membership includes a new Australian coffee roaster sent directly to the gift recipient on your behalf and a personalised card with the first delivery. Shop Thieves Coffee from $75

The Last of Us Part II Remastered

If ya man is OBSESSED with the new TV series, and wants to know what happens next, you can always gift him the sequel game. Shop The Last Of Us, $74

Birkenstock Arizona Nu Oiled Narrow Sandals

If he’s yet to be swayed to the ‘stock, now is the time. They’re comfy, casual and an easy gift idea. Shop Birkenstocks ($222)

Cosmic Cookware The Cosmo Pan

Look, I don’t recommend giving a pan to just anyone on Valentine’s Day, but if you’re in love with a foodie, this is a bloody good gift idea. Cosmic Cookwares Cosmo Pan is known as the one-pan wonder because of its versatility in the kitchen. Shop Cosmi Cookware, $159

Apple Airpods Max Headphones

Noise-cancelling headphones are a particularly good gift if he loves a gym sesh, works in a loud office or is fond of podcasts. Shop Apple, $899

Frenchie Le Coq

They say no one knows love quite like the french, so it makes sense that Frenchie makes some really good sex toys. Shop Frenchie, $32

My Arcade Retro PAC-Man Micro Player

Hit ’em with all the nostalgia feels thanks to this mini PAC-Man Micro Player. Shop My Arcade ($59.95)

Thrills Minimal Thrills Merch Fit Tee