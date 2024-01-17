19 Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas That Don’t Suck Or Reek Of ‘I Bought This Last Minute’

Do I like Valentine’s day? Absolutely not. But do I enjoy giving and receiving gifts? You’re damn right I do, which means I buy into the Hallmark holiday just as much as the rest of yas. It’s not something anyone needs to celebrate, but Feb 14 can be a nice day to show your appreciation/undying love/let someone subtly know you would like a two-person ticket to bone-town by gifting them a little something, something.
If you’re anything like us, you probably used all your good Valentine’s Day gift ideas (and cash) up at Christmas, meaning you’re stumped for what to get your S/O. No worries, mates. We’ve found a bunch of good ideas for various budgets, which also don’t scream I picked this up last minute.
And, just quietly, would all make bloody good gifts for yourself.
Valentine’s Day gift ideas for her
WHO IS ELIJAH Ocean Eyes Perfume
Prove me wrong: there’s nothing sexier than someone who smells good — and we’ve been assured this fragrance from WHO IS ELIJAH smells real good. Ocean Eyes is a blend of grapefruit, mandarin orange, sea salt, juniper, musk and amberwood to create a perfume that dances between feminine and masculine. The pre-order for this bb sold out within 48 hours, so you’ll have to race to nab it come Jan 18.
Spell Neverland Leather Sandal
Given we’re in the throws of summer, a pair of cute sandals is an excellent gift idea. We’re obsessed with these leather ones from Byron Bay label Spell. They’re on trend, but more unique than anything you’ll find elsewhere.
Dyson Airwrap
There’s a reason half the internet is obsessed with these little babies, the Dyson Airwarp give you salon-worthy curls and waves every time you pick it up. It also comes in long and short barrel lengths for different hair types and textures.
Givenchy Eyewear ‘GVSPEED’ Sunglasses
As a chick, I can confirm that we can never have too many pairs of sunglasses — and this pair from Givenchy is chic as fuck.
Poppy Lissiman Kawsant Satchel
The ’90s/Y2k handbag resurgence isn’t going anywhere, so of course, this signature print satchel from Poppy Lissiman is a great V-Day gift idea.
Emma Cloud Hybrid Pillow
Okay, okay, you probably think gifting someone a pillow for Valentine’s Day is an out-of-the-box move, and it is — but it’s a damn good one. Who doesn’t love a good night’s sleep? And if you’re sleeping on a crusty, limp pillow, you’re getting none of it. The Emma Cloud Hybrid Pillow is like the Hannah Montana of the pillow world, you get the best of both — the lightness of the microfibre pocket and the support of the memory foam core.
Mejuri Pyra Large Hoops
Another classic Valentine’s Day gift idea, jewellery! You honestly can’t go wrong with something as simple as earrings — and these triangle hoops from Mejuri are a cool twist on a modern classic.
Kat The Label Maverick Set
There’s no sexier Valentine’s Day gift idea than lingerie. Sure, it’s a cliche, but it’s a damn good one. I can personally tell you that this set, or any set from Kat the Label, will go down an absolute treat.
Splash Blanket
If every time y’all throw down between the sheets, it ends up a little more wet than wild, you might wanna gift yourselves a Splash Blanket (from $89.99). These little babies are 100% waterproof and absorb all kinds of liquids — think periods, squirting, lube etc. You simply lay it down before you have sex or masturbate and go your hardest without thinking about the post-cum cleanup.
LVLY Flowers
We know flowers on Valentine’s Day can feel like such a cliche, but whatever. When the bunch looks this good, what girl wouldn’t swoon?!
BON. Pleasure Isabella Thrusting Vibrator
For our friends with vulvas, BON. Pleasure’s Isabella Thrusting Rabbit Vibrator ($169) is a real “to me, from me” gift. Trust us, we’ve tried her.
Valentine’s Day gift ideas for him
Coffee Thieves Subscription
Fuel your man’s coffee addiction with a subscription to Melbourne-based coffee connoisseurs Thieves. It offers a three, six or 12-month coffee membership, delivered directly to the coffee lover in your life each month from just $75, including shipping. The membership includes a new Australian coffee roaster sent directly to the gift recipient on your behalf and a personalised card with the first delivery.
The Last of Us Part II Remastered
If ya man is OBSESSED with the new TV series, and wants to know what happens next, you can always gift him the sequel game.
Birkenstock Arizona Nu Oiled Narrow Sandals
If he’s yet to be swayed to the ‘stock, now is the time. They’re comfy, casual and an easy gift idea.
Cosmic Cookware The Cosmo Pan
Look, I don’t recommend giving a pan to just anyone on Valentine’s Day, but if you’re in love with a foodie, this is a bloody good gift idea. Cosmic Cookwares Cosmo Pan is known as the one-pan wonder because of its versatility in the kitchen.
Apple Airpods Max Headphones
Noise-cancelling headphones are a particularly good gift if he loves a gym sesh, works in a loud office or is fond of podcasts.
Frenchie Le Coq
They say no one knows love quite like the french, so it makes sense that Frenchie makes some really good sex toys.
My Arcade Retro PAC-Man Micro Player
Hit ’em with all the nostalgia feels thanks to this mini PAC-Man Micro Player.
Thrills Minimal Thrills Merch Fit Tee
You honestly can’t go wrong with a fresh basic tee. We love this one from Thrills.