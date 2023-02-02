12 Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas For You To Give To Yourself Bc Couples Shouldn’t Have All The Fun

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Let’s be honest. Valentine’s Day is anxiety-inducing, regardless of your status — relationship, fresh from a breakup, in a shitty situationship, or single. It’s two weeks of in-your-face marketing and expectations that forces several spirals and therapy appointments. However, the Hallmark holiday is pretty hard to avoid altogether, so as a single girlie, I’ve decided to make it a day about self-love rather than romantic love.

This year, I’m going to take a page from Queen Miley’s book and buy myself flowers, and take myself dancing bc we’re in the hot girl era where we spend all of our time, energy, effort and money on ourselves.

If you’d like to join me, I’ve rounded up 12 of the best Valentine’s Day gifts idea for yourself since you’re not spending it on some ~6ft~, bare minimum, man.

READ MORE I Investigated How Many Times I Could Make Myself Cum In One Day, As A Treat

Valentine’s Day gifts for yourself

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (Bright Copper/Nickle), $599

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect excuse to splurge on the cult-famous Dyson Supersonic, this is it. Plus, when you add one of these babies to your cart, you can choose a bonus gift valued at up to $197. Nice!

You can buy the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ($599) here.

Frenchie’s Double Entendre, $95

In my opinion, there’s no greater gift you can give yourself than a damn good orgasm. Cue: Frenchie’s Double Entendre ($95). It can easily and discreetly be brought into the bedroom for couples or solo play and is perfect for those who enjoy both clitoral and G-Spot orgasms.

You can buy Frenchie’s Double Entendre ($95) here.

Mejuri Easy Medium Hoops, $375

Maybe this is just me adding another pair of earrings to my wish list, but these Mejuri hoops give the illusion of double piercings without the pain — and I’m obsessed with them.

You can buy the Mejuri Easy Medium Hoops ($375) from Mejuri here.

Sheet Society Even Linen Quilt Cover Set from $270

Treat yourself to some fresh, buttery soft sheets this Valentine’s Day. The Sheet Society’s range of Eve Linen is made from 100% certified French flax linen, making them both sustainable and breathable.

You can buy the Sheet Society Even Linen Quilt Cover Set (from $270) here.

Emma Cloud Hybrid Pillow, $210 (usually $350)

Need a pillow to go with those fresh bedsheets? Emma sleep has a dreamy selection of choices for your weary noggin. Our pick is the Cloud Hybrid Pillow because it combines the lightness of the microfibre pocket and the support of the memory foam core for a restful night’s sleep.

You can shop the Emma Cloud Hybrid Pillow ($210, usually $350) here.

Lonvitalite Platinum Contour Roller, $129

Obsessed with skincare? We’ve got the perfect ‘to me, from me’ gift this Valentine’s Day. The Lonvitalite Platinum Contour Roller aids with sculpting and contouring facial muscles while providing a relaxing at-home treatment for your face.

You can buy the Lonvitalite Platinum Contour Roller ($129) from Adore Beauty here.

Lack of Color Shore Bucket Hat, $119

If you’re yet to get a little bucket hat, now is the time, my friends. The one from Lack of Color is begging to be worn on a hot, sunny beach while you eat ice cream from a Mr Whippy van.

You can buy the Shore Bucket Hat ($119) here.

Saint Valentine Essie Pearl Necklace, $175

This choker-style string of pearls from Saint Valentine is as close to a Valentine as we need.

You can buy the Saint Valentine Essie Pearl Necklace ($175) here.

Neuw Basquiat Shirt 6, $129.95

Freshen up your summer wardrobe with a little gift to yourself this Valentine’s Day. This zesty shirt is from Neuw’s new Jean-Michel Basquiat collection, which is all vintage cuts and lived-in nostalgia.

You can buy the Neuw Basquiat Shirt 6 ($129.95) here.

Crosley Cruiser Bluetooth Portable Turntable, $179.95

Set yourself up with some sweet, sweet sounds this V-Day with the Crosley Cruiser Turntable. You can choose between playing classic vinyl or using Bluetooth to connect to your favourite playlist.

You can buy the Crosley Cruiser ($169.95) here.

The Last of Us Part 1 (PS5), $99 (usually $124.95)

Need an excuse to buy yourself a new video game? Valentine’s day might as well be one!

You can buy The Last of Us Part 1 ($99, usually $124.95) here.

Apple AirPods Max, $799 (usually $899)

If you’ve been eyeing a pair of Apple’s cult-famous AirPod Max headphones, now is the time to spoil yourself.

You can buy the Apple AirPods Max ($799, usually $899) here.