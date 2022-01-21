At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Do I like Valentine’s day? Absolutely not. But do I enjoy giving and receiving gifts? You’re damn right I do, which means I buy into the Hallmark holiday just as much as the rest of yas. It’s not something anyone needs to celebrate, but Feb 14 can be a nice day to show your appreciation/undying love/let someone subtly know you would like a two-person ticket to bone-town by gifting them a little something, something.

If you’re anything like us, you probably used all your good Valentine’s Day gifts ideas (and cash money) up at Christmas, meaning you’re stumped for what to get your S/O. No worries, mates. Here we’ve found a bunch of good ideas for a variety of budgets, and definitely don’t scream I picked this up last minute.

Valentine’s Day gift ideas for your significant other

Got a lover that’s recently given up their analogue headphones for some AirPods? Why not gift them one of these sick Casetify cases. Not only will it protect their AirPods, but the little clip on the side will help them keep track of them too.

You can buy the No Notifications AirPod Case ($54) from Casetify here.

As a chick, I can confirm that we can never have too many pairs of sunglasses — and this pair from Luv Lou is chic as fuck.

You can buy the Luv Lou Harley Sunglasses ($90) from The Iconic here.

If your man likes wearing jewellery, this ring from Kuzzoi is the perfect Valentine’s Day gift idea. It’s timeless, made of fine 925 sterling silver and will look damn good on his finger.

You can buy the Kuzzoi Ring Basic Geo Black ($84.90) from The Iconic here.

Literally, give the gift of good vibes with this cheeky gift pack from LVLY. It includes a can of Noosa Spritz (Double Grapefruit & Rosé) + a can of Bondi Spritz (Guava, Strawberry & Rosé), flowers, a cookie and most importantly, ‘The Millionaire’ vibrator.

You can buy the LVLY Vibes* Pack (from $155) from LVLY here.

Not to encourage any hectic gaming habits, but gifting your PS5 obsessed S/O a copy of the new Deathloop game will earn you a decent amount of brownie points.

You can buy Deathloop – PS5 ($48) from Amazon here.

Another classic Valentine’s Day gift idea, jewellery! You honestly can’t go wrong with something as simple as earrings — and these gold hoops from Reliquia are divine.

You can buy the Reliquia Jewellery Spiral Gold Hoop Earrings ($119) from The Iconic here.

Giving your lovers a UE Boom is really a gift for both of you, especially this mini one. It’s perfect for around the house, in the shed or packing when you go on trips.

You can buy the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 ($109.65) from Amazon here.

Upgrade your next beach day with this bougie beach chair from Tommy Bahama. It’s lightweight, easy to carry and comes with a cooler bag for all your booze.

You can buy the Tommy Bahama Beach Chair ($95) from Amazon here.

If you ask us, this is the perfect gift for Whisky lovers. The Australian Whisky Tasting Pack from Whisky Loot comes with three delicious drams distilled right here on our shores, as well as some expert tasting notes that true whisky drinkers will enjoy reading about.

You can buy the Australian Whisky Tasting Pack ($79) from Whisky Loot here.

There’s no sexier Valentine’s Day gift idea than lingerie. Sure, it’s a cliche, but it’s a damn good one. I can personally tell you that this set or any set from Kat the Label will go down an absolute treat.

You can buy the Maverick Set White ($80) from Kat The Label here.

What would a Valentine’s day gift guide be without a couples sex toy? Shit, that’s what. So here’s our resident sex writer’s personal favourite, the We-Vibe X Lovehoney Remote Control Clitoral and G-Spot Vibrator. This sleek little baby fits between you and your partner during sex delivering intense vibrations and leaving your hands free to keep exploring. This one really is a gift for both of you.

You can buy the We-Vibe X Lovehoney Remote Control Clitoral and G-Spot Vibrator ($149.95) from Lovehoney here.