Halle Bailey & Her Partner DDG Have Welcomed A Baby Boy After Months Of Speculation

Consider me gooped, gagged and gobsmacked because Halle Bailey has just announced that she’s literally a mother after months of allegations, denials and rants.

On Sunday, The Little Mermaid star kicked off the near year by publicly announcing that she gave birth to a healthy bébé boy, seemingly named Halo, via a sweet Instagram Post.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo,” the star wrote beside a plethora of emojis.

“The world is desperate to know you.”

Her partner Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr — famously known as DDG — posted a similar photo welcoming his baby boy, describing Halo as the “biggest blessing by far”.

Both DDG and Halle’s social media have been flooded with beautiful messages, packed with well wishes and congratulations for the new parents.

Halle and DDG have both been accused of hiding a pregnancy for the last year. There was even one moment when Halle snapped at a fan through her Snapchat Story after they said she had a “pregnancy nose”.

In the brutal Snapchat video, which has since been reposted by The Shade Room, the “Do It” singer said there would be “hell to pay” if someone commented on her nose one more time.

But alas, people continued to speculate that she was expecting her first baby with DDG.

I must also give the couple their flowers for hiding their pregnancy for that long, despite all the bubbling rumours. There were even moments where Halle posted full-body pics without the bump to throw off anyone who has brewing ideas of a pregnancy between her and DDG.

Congrats to the new parents! Halo is so lucky to have Halle as a mama. She’s literally Ariel.

