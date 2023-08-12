Anna Paul Has Confirmed Her Breakup With Long-Time BF Glen Thomson & Yep Love Is A Fkn Myth

Aussie OnlyFans superstar and TikTok icon Anna Paul (@anna..paull) has confirmed that she and her partner of eight years, Glen Thomson, have broken up. And yep, I know for certain that love doesn’t exist.

Although we were all just roaring at the history-making quarter-final World Cup match between the Matildas and the French — we won BTW — Anna uploaded a video to TikTok officially announcing her split from her long-time BF.

“So Glen and I broke up,” she begins.

“We were together for eight years and I know that my relationship is a relationship you guys looked up to as in like, ‘the only reason I believe in love is because of Anna and Glen,’ and we still love each other so much and it was a mutual breakup,” she continued.

“It was a mutual decision.”

Glen then appeared at the end of the video, giving Anna a cheeky peck on the scalp.

Glen (@glenthomsonn) followed up Anna’s TikTok with an IG Story, confirming the demise of their romantic relationship.

“Anna and I are no longer together but still love eachother [sic] very much!!” the IG story reads.

“I know this will be shocking for everyone to hear but we are both on very good terms and will always have room in our hearts for each other.”

Glen’s statement was reshared to Anna’s Instagram account.

Since posting the official breakup TikTok, the video has received more than 7.4 million views and a million comments.

“I’M HOPING IT’S LIKE ‘WE’RE BREAKING UP TO GET MARRIED,’” one person wrote.

“NO! No it’s been 7 minutes. It’s not to [sic] late to say it’s a prank,” a second person added.

“This was one of the most genuine relationships here on Tik tok. [sic] Thank you for sharing your love with us and the beautiful memories you shared,” wrote a third.

Like most fans who have commented on Anna’s TikTok, I am gutted.

Anna is definitely one of my favourite influencers, and I really enjoyed her TikTok content with Glen.

Truly the end of an era.