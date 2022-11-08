Gold Coast influencer Anna Paul has been mocked online for taking pictures of herself picking basil in her garden for a tasty gnocchi without realising it was actually mint. Dearest Nonna, wherever you are, I beggeth thee to not take Miss Paul’s soul to damnation, she knows not what she hath done.

The Colgates of hell are open for one Anna Paul after she dared to mix mint leaves into a pasta sauce. No, this is not a thing in Italy — or at least, the parts of Italy that are free from depravity and sin. Maybe they do this in Vatican City? Lord knows what crazy things happen there.

Fans of Anna Paul called out the blunder, which was even picked up by @celeb_spellcheck. You know you’ve fucked up if you end up on the celeb spellcheck grid.

I need to know if the end product tasted any good. The Calabrian goddess within me knows it’s wrong, but like Eve to the apple, I am compelled to forbidden flavours.

“The commit-mint,” wrote one Instagram user under the celeb spellcheck callout.

“Maybe it was mint to be?” wrote another.