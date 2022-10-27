Whenever the sun sets over another peaceful day on this planet, Pope Francis becomes uncomfortable in his big white chair in the sky and decides to hit the mic to make an unnecessarily detailed announcement about something you absolutely never asked about, disrupting the very fabric of the universe. I guess he too gets bored in the ol’ VC.

Yes friends, for some reason Pope Francis has decided to declare that priests and nuns do in fact watch porn, which in case you forgot, is still a sin.

Maybe it’s time to close those five incognito windows you have open at full brightness with the volume cranked up. For shame.

“It is a vice that many people have, many laymen, many laywomen, and also priests and nuns,” Papi F told seminarians in Rome this week.

“The Devil gets in that way.”

I’m sorry The Devil does WHAT? Maybe it’s time to reopen those five incognito windows at full brightness with the volume cranked up… I need to see this with all three of my eyes.

Mr Francis didn’t stop there, though. He wanted to be very clear about the dangers of naked people kissing on the mouth. After all, ’tis forbidden in the old bible. But I’m sure straighty-180 bible scholars like Josh Aloiai are aware of this, right?

“And I’m not just talking about criminal pornography like that involving the abuse of children, that is already degeneration. But pornography that is a little ‘normal’.

“If you can delete this from your mobile phone, delete it, so you won’t have the temptation in hand.

“Dear brothers, be careful about this.”

This kinda confirms that ol’ Pops Fran probs doesn’t watch porn, or at least not in the same way we normal people do. You can’t just “delete” porn from your phone — it’s on websites.

But then again his official Instagram account was caught liking a picture of a Brazilian model back in 2020. Maybe he’s encouraging everyone to delete Instagram? Honestly, I’m with him on that one, the app is slowly becoming a binfire.

If you need me I’m going to be ass up for The Devil while browsing [REDACTED].