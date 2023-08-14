There It Is: Anna Paul Has Revealed Why She And Her BF Glen Broke Up In A Super Honest TikTok

Chronically online people have been in mourning since OnlyFans-slash-TikTok star Anna Paul announced that she and her bae of EIGHT YEARS, Glen Thompson, had called it quits. Now, the 24-year-old has given fans a rundown on WTF lead to their shock breakup.

ICYMI: Anna took to TikTok on August 12 to reveal the news, confessing it was a “mutual decision” and that the pair “still love each other very much.”

Now, I’d like to preface this next bit by saying that no one owes anyone an explanation for things that happen in their personal lives. And yes, that includes influencers who share a good portion of their lives on social media.

However, given some fans began speculating that infidelity was somewhat at play, it’s understandable that Anna has jumped back on TikTok to explain why she and Glen called time on their widely-admired relo.

In the video, she reiterated that the breakup was mutual and confessed that it was “a very long time coming”.

“We’ve been together for eight years and relationships go through ups and downs,” she said, adding that they often questioned whether they “should even be together.”

Responding to fans wondering why she doesn’t appear distraught over the split, the OnlyFans creator said: “There have been moments when we have been close to breaking up very often.

“That’s why I’m not insanely shocked, why he’s not insanely shocked [we broke up]. I am sad, trust me. I’ve been crying and Glen’s been crying, but we’re not like, shocked… We’re kinda like, ‘Okay, here it is. It’s actually come now’.

“We’ve mourned this breakup multiple times.”

Anna then debunked rumours that either she or Glen had cheated on one another.

“What are you guys talking about?” she questioned her followers.

“Please, this was a mutual decision between the both of us and that is it.

“There is no bad blood, there is no ‘Team Anna’ [or] ‘Team Glen’. I promise you, it’s not juicy. I know you guys love the juice, there’s no juice in this.

“But yeah, please be respectful of our decision,” she pleaded. “It wasn’t easy, but it’s the right one for both of us and we’re both going to be okay.”

Wrapping up the TikTok, Anna confirmed she and her former beau are “still best friends”, and Glen will still appear in her videos from time to time.

Honestly, there’s nothing more refreshing than seeing a healthy, public split. Take notes, people!