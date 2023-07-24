A Wedding At The IRL White Lotus Hotel Went To Hell After The Air Con Shat Itself Mid-Heatwave

If gays are trying to murder you in the middle of Sicily, you’re either way too deep in your Jennifer Coolidge era or the air conditioning has just shut off at your luxe wedding reception. Unfortunately, the latter has happened to an American couple who wanted to tie the knot above the Ionian Sea in the middle of summer, and it does not sound pretty.

Per the Daily Mail, an American couple went through HELL after the air con fully carked it during their wedding at San Domenico Palace Four Seasons Resort in Taormina, Sicily. Yes, this is the exact same hotel featured in HBO’s The White Lotus Season Two.

One night at the pristine five-star hotel will cost you £2,100 (AUD$3,469). For that amount of money, you would hope your guests can escape the heat and indulge themselves in some gorgeously frosty rooms.

Speaking of the heat, temperatures in Taormina reportedly reached 46C as a heatwave swept across Europe.

Wildfires broke out in the Swiss Alps and Greece and 23 Italian cities received extreme weather alerts. Global warming said FUCK your European summer, I’m done.

According to wedding guest Tyler Peters, folks started to faint during the wedding as the heatwave took its toll.

“The priest fainted at the end of the wedding ceremony and a family member had to deliver the blessings,” he told The Times.

“We were in a church with zero air-conditioning. An uncle who was also a doctor missed the initial cocktails at the afterparty, he stayed with the priest because he was worried he’d have a heart attack.”

Chefs of the famous White Lotus hotel were also reportedly sent home after some fainted because of the heat.

According to Peters, the heat was akin to being in “an oven”.

Fortunately, it didn’t take long for the air con to kick back in but could you imagine how HUMID it would be crammed into a wedding reception with a bunch of sweaty ultra-rich Americans? I too would faint. Sicily take me.

I guess it’s time to really enjoy the Aussie winter while it lasts because we are going to roast at the end of this year.